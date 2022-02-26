Open call for all singers and dancers for Best of DIVA

RANGELEY – Rangeley’s favorite musical event returns to the stage in July! The Rangeley Friends of the Arts will produce a live musical event, “Best of DIVA” in July.

Auditions will be held at the RFA Lakeside Theater, 2493 Main St in Rangeley on Sunday May 1, from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. If you can’t make that audition date, please email Erin Smith, at erinnpsmith@gmail.com. If you need help finding a song to audition with, please email. Auditions are open to everyone regardless of past stage experience and we’d love to have some new talent participate!

At auditions, be prepared to present your song to a karaoke track or recording. If you are interested in being involved but not as a soloist, please come and let us know what you’d like to do – we need back up dancers and singers, as well as stage crew, set design, lighting and sound techs. This is a great opportunity to get involved in something new and have some fun!

The performance dates are July 1, 2, 4, and 5 all shows begin at 7:00 p.m.

For the RFA’s complete schedule of events and programs, visit rangeleyarts.org.