Rangeley’s CASA programs continue with dedicated volunteers

RANGELEY — The Rangeley Friends of the Arts is continuing to offer their free after-school program: CASA – Creative After-School Arts, utilizing a group of dedicated volunteers. The program is open to students in grades 5-12, and meets Monday-Tuesday and Thursday-Friday after school until 5 PM.

Activities include all types of art projects, no-bake baking, drama, origami, film appreciation and discussion, as well as homework help. CASA is also offering band again this year with band-instructor Mike Schrader, following Covid-safety guidelines for this program.

FMI about CASA, email the RFA at rangeleyarts@gmail.com. For the RFA’s complete schedule of events and programs, visit rangeleyarts.org.