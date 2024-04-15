Bulldog Bulletin: April 15 – 21

FRANKLIN COUNTY – Municipal meetings and local events for the week of Monday, April 15 through Sunday, April 21.

Local public schools have school vacation this week and many municipal offices will be closed on Monday, April 15 for Patriot’s Day.

Monday: April 15

Patriot’s Day

Most municipal offices will be closed.

NAMI Support Group, Franklin Memorial Hospital, 5:30-8:30 p.m.

Addictions Meeting, First Baptist Church, Livermore Falls, 6-7 p.m.

Tuesday: April 16

Sexual Assault Prevention and Response Services (SAPARS), SeniorsPlus, Wilton, 9-11 a.m.

Heart Warming Center at St. Joseph Church, Farmington, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Franklin County Commissioners, County Courthouse, 10 a.m.

Franklin County Recovery Center, St. Joseph’s Center, Farmington, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Loose Ends Knitting Group, SeniorsPlus, Wilton, 1-2 p.m.

New Sharon Select Board, Town Office, 5:30 p.m.

Avon Select Board, Municipal Building, 6 p.m.

Rangeley Select Board, Town Office, 6 p.m.

Industry Select Board, Town Office, 6 p.m.

Wednesday: April 17

Weekly Yoga at the End of the Rainbow, Farmington, 5:15 p.m.

Matt Cost Author Talk, Farmington Public Library, 6-7 p.m.

Thursday: April 18

Farmington Chess Club, Farmington Community Center, 9:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Downtown Farmers Market, Rangeley, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Coffee and Cribbage, SeniorsPlus, Wilton, 9-10:30 a.m.

Wowzitude! ‘Armchair Travel’, SeniorsPlus, Wilton, 11 a.m. – 12 p.m.

The Gathering Place, Community Center in Jay, 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Industry Senior Social Luncheon, Industry Town Office, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Franklin County Recovery Center, St. Joseph’s Center, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Beginnings of Wilton, SeniorsPlus in Wilton, 1-2 p.m.

Harry Potter Party, Jay-Niles Library in Jay, 3-6 p.m.

Kinship Support Group, SeniorsPlus in Wilton, 6-7:30 p.m.

Chesterville Select Board, Town Office, 6:30 p.m.

The Zoo Story, a UMF student production at Emery Community Arts Center, 7-8:30 p.m.

Open Mic Night – “Live at St. Joe’s!”, St. Joseph Center in Farmington, 7-9:30 p.m.

Friday: April 19

King of the Mountain Snowmobile Hill Climb, Saddleback Mountain

Storytime with Sal, Jay-Niles Memorial Library, 10:30-11:30 a.m.

Duo Mundi George & Guli, 4-handed piano concert, Nordica Auditorium in Farmington, 6:30-8 p.m.

Saturday: April 20

King of the Mountain Snowmobile Hill Climb, Saddleback Mountain

Weekend Yoga @ End of the Rainbow in Farmington, 10-11:30 a.m.

Free Community Lunch at Old South Church in Farmington, 12-1 p.m.

Book Sale at the Wilton Free Public Library, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Public Supper at the Harnden Masonic Hall in Wilton, 5-6 p.m.

Sunday: April 21

Weekend Yoga at the End of the Rainbow, Farmington, 2-3:30 p.m.

(This listing has been updated with corrected meeting dates due to the holiday.)