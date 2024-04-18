Care and Share Food Closet recognizes volunteers for National Volunteer Week

FARMINGTON – National Volunteer Week is April 21 – 27, 2024, recognizing volunteers for their valuable contributions to organizations from the local to global level. In Farmington, the board at the Care and Share Food Closet extends gratitude for the volunteers who make everything possible. In 2023, these volunteers gave almost 15,000 hours of community service supporting the mission of the food closet.

The Care and Share Food Closet is a 100% volunteer organization, including the board of directors. Serving thousands of individuals and families in the greater Franklin County area annually, the food closet provides residents with a weekly supplemental food allotment to help meet the needs within the community.

Carol Godomsky of Farmington has served as a volunteer for 20 years and enjoys working with this great bunch of people. “They give their time and energy without hesitation,” she said.

Care and Share Food Closet is always looking for volunteers, and more information on ways to help can be found on the website and the new Facebook page.

In addition, the Care and Share Food Closet was selected as the Hannaford Helps recipient for May! For each purchase of a $2.50 Fight Hunger bag at the Farmington Hannaford in the month of May, the food closet will receive $1. Recipients are chosen by local leadership at each store.