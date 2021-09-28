Connecticut man dies in ATV crash

MADRID TOWNSHIP – A Connecticut man died yesterday after losing control of his ATV according to a press release from the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife.

Sebastian Constantini, 47, was reportedly riding on ITS 84/89 with his brother and a friend heading toward the Saddleback Inn in Rangeley around 4 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 27. Constantini was at the front of the group, heading down a hill and across a wooden bridge when he lost control. Constantini was not wearing a helmet according to the release, and suffered injuries to his head and neck when he was thrown from his 2019 Suzuki King Quad.

Constantini’s brother witnessed the crash and immediately began emergency medical aid while his friend went to get help. North Star Ambulance, multiple game wardens, and Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Phillips Fire Department and Koob’s Garage responded to the scene.

Initial investigation has shown that speed was a factor in the crash. Constantini died at the scene.