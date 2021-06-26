Little Miss and Mister Wood Chip Contest returns to Rangeley

RANGELEY – It’s time for the Little Miss and Mister Wood Chip Contest, part of the Maine Forestry Museum’s Annual Logging Festival. The festival, which was canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, is back on for 2021.

The contest will be held at the Rangeley Inn on July 16, at 6:30 p.m.

Children, aged six to eight, may sign up for the contest. Contestants are invited to sing a song or recite a poem. They may write their own or choose a favorite. Other performances such as dancing or playing a musical instrument will not be counted towards the competition.

In addition to the Wood Chip Contest, there will be several special additions to the evening. Northern Explosion Dance Team will demonstrate their clogging skills for the audience after the contest, and the Pulled Together Band will play bluegrass and folk music. Finally, the first four women will be inducted into the Loggers Hall of Fame, making history.

Each contestant receives a prize and the contest winners will ride in the Little Miss and Mister Wood Chip float in the Forestry Museum parade on Saturday. They will be introduced at the festival immediately after the parade.

The Maine Forestry Museum’s Annual Logging Festival is held on July 16 and July 17. The Museum is located at 221 Stratton Road and is open Wednesday through Sunday from 10 to 4.

To enter children in the contest, contact Liz Pimentel at 917-836-1632.

For more information about the museum and the festival, call 207-864-3939 or visit MaineForestryMuseum.org