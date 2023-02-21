Maine Ski and Snowboard Museum receives award from the International Skiing History Association

CARRABASSETT VALLEY – The Maine Ski and Snowboard Museum has received a $5,000 grant from the International Skiing History Association (ISHA). This is the inaugural year of the ISHA award program to recognize an organization whose work has contributed to the mission of preserving skiing history and increases the awareness of the sport’s heritage. The Maine Ski and Snowboard Museum is honored to be the first museum, of 46 worldwide, to receive this award. In addition to the grant, the Museum will be honored at the ISHA annual banquet at the Huntley Lodge in Big Sky, Montana on March 22.

“Funds will be used towards the development of the Museum’s Hall of Fame collection,” said Kate Barnes, the Museum’s Executive Director. “The Hall of Fame has recognized over 175 inductees since 2004. This year, video interviews about the inductees will be part of the program, and the interviews will also be included in the reimagined Hall of Fame exhibit.”

Funding will also be used towards interviewing past Hall of Fame inductees so their stories can be included as part of the museum collection.

There were over 400 attendees at the 2022 Hall of Fame Gala last October, and Barnes expects to top that in 2023. “There are so many individuals that have contributed to Maine through their love of skiing and snowboarding and so many more who appreciate what they have accomplished and are eager to celebrate them. Collecting their stories through video will allow greater access to this important history”.

“This is an exciting time for the Maine Ski and Snowboard Museum,” offered Board President Glenn Parkinson. “Our move from Kingfield to a larger facility in Carrabassett Valley has created many new opportunities, including our new Recorded History initiative. The support we received from Sugarloaf and the community during the pandemic was remarkable, and being honored by the International Skiing History Association is really a recognition of the spirit of our members and everyone in Franklin County.”

Nominations for the 2023 Hall of Fame have closed, but the Museum accepts nominations throughout the year. www.maineskiandsnowboardmuseum.org

The Maine Ski and Snowboard Museum is a 501c3 organization founded in 1995 and situated in western Maine. The museum provides educational and social opportunities to visitors and residents throughout the year. The mission of the Maine Ski and Snowboard Museum is, “To celebrate, preserve, and share the history and heritage of Maine skiing and snowboarding.”