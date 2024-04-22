Sandy River Players present Something’s Afoot, a ‘whodunit’ comedy

FARMINGTON – Something’s afoot, and the butler didn’t do it! Sandy River Players present Something’s Afoot, a comedy musical which takes a satirical look at classic ‘whodunit’ stories such as Agatha Christie’s novels. Mystery, intrigue, an old spark rekindled and a new flame of romance just beginning are all wrapped in a delectable soundtrack performed by a live orchestra.

An eclectic group of ten people gather for a weekend in a country house in the English countryside. During a convenient thunderstorm which leaves the party stranded, one by one they are picked off by comically fiendish methods. The remaining members of the party scramble to uncover the culprit’s identity while trying to stay safe themselves.

Something’s Afoot was written by James McDonald, David Vos, and Robert Gerlach, with additional music by Ed Linderman.

The cast includes Jordyn Libby as Lettie, Savannah Leavitt as Flint, Sarah Irish as Clive, Rylee Doiron as Hope Langdon, Debby Higgins as Dr. Grayburn, Tim Berry as Nigel Rancour, Melody Bickford as Lady Grace Manley-Prowe, Kirk Doyle as Col. Gillweather, Brianna Rush as Miss Tweed, Peter Osborne as Geofferey, and Austin Frederick as Lord Rancour.

The play is directed by Ethan Wright, and Kate Parlin is the stage manager. Brendan Hickey is the music director and conductor of the live orchestra, which consists of Sue Downes-Borko, Andrea Keirstead, Blaise Spath, Gia Walton, Julie Schubert-Cowan, Dan Labonte, Chris Falcone, Ethan Wright, and Anahita Pajuhesh.

There are four shows this week, Thursday through Saturday, April 25, 26, and 27 at 7 p.m., and Sunday, April 28, at 2 p.m. Tickets are $22 for general admission, and $18 for students and seniors, available online at srptix.com. More information can be found on the Sandy River Players Facebook page.

So… who did it? You’ll have to catch the play at the West Farmington Grange this weekend to find out!