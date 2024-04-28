Features/Happenings/Outdoors/Weekend Sunday Photos: 04/28/2024 by Rowan Fitzgerald April 28, 2024April 28, 2024 3 mins read A glow from the northern lights and the constellation Cassiopeia at Clearwater Lake, Industry – hardly visible to the naked eye, but able to picked up on a longer exposure. Photo by: Steve Muise Merlin, female, (falcon). Photo by: Steve Muise Merlin, male, (falcon) Farmington. Photo by: Steve Muise Blue grosbeak, Damariscotta. Photo by: Steve Muise Eagle vs. osprey, Viles Arboreturm, Augusta. Photo by: Steve Muise Painted turtle stare down, Viles Arboretum, Augusta. Photo by: Steve Muise Canada goose on nest, Augusta. Photo by: Steve Muise American bittern doing a hiding act – Messalonskee Lake. Photo by: Steve Muise A leucistic American robin (missing the typical colors) – near Viles Arboretum, Augusta. Photo by: Steve Muise Palm warbler, one of the earliest arriving warblers – Messalonskee Lake. Photo by: Steve Muise A robin perched on a branch one chilly morning in Farmington. Photo by: Rachel Decker A northern flicker searching for an early morning snack. Photo by: Rachel Decker The pink moon rising through the trees. Photo by: Rachel Decker April showers bring May flowers! Photo by: Rachel Decker This chickadee blends right in with its surroundings. Photo by: Rachel Decker A pair of northern flickers foraging for food. Photo by: Rachel Decker You do not have to wait for May flowers. Photo by: Dennis York A jake turkey. Photo by: Dennis York A tom turkey. Photo by: Dennis York A drake mallard on the bog. Photo by: Dennis York A goose in Wilton. Photo by: Dennis York Cute kid in Weld. Photo by: Dennis York Sun rise at Orchard Drive in Wilton. Photo by: Wayne Holderried Share this Facebook Messenger Twitter Pinterest Linkedin Whatsapp Reddit Email Tags: OutdoorsSunday PhotosWeekend You might be interested in April 21, 2024April 22, 2024 Sunday Photos: 04/21/2024 April 14, 2024April 14, 2024 Sunday Photos: 04/14/2024 April 7, 2024April 7, 2024 Sunday Photo: 04/07/2024 March 31, 2024March 31, 2024 Sunday Photos: 03/31/2024