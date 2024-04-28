///

Sunday Photos: 04/28/2024

A glow from the northern lights and the constellation Cassiopeia at Clearwater Lake, Industry – hardly visible to the naked eye, but able to picked up on a longer exposure. Photo by: Steve Muise
Merlin, female, (falcon). Photo by: Steve Muise
Merlin, male, (falcon) Farmington. Photo by: Steve Muise
Blue grosbeak, Damariscotta. Photo by: Steve Muise
Eagle vs. osprey, Viles Arboreturm, Augusta. Photo by: Steve Muise
Painted turtle stare down, Viles Arboretum, Augusta. Photo by: Steve Muise
Canada goose on nest, Augusta. Photo by: Steve Muise
American bittern doing a hiding act – Messalonskee Lake. Photo by: Steve Muise
A leucistic American robin (missing the typical colors) – near Viles Arboretum, Augusta. Photo by: Steve Muise
Palm warbler, one of the earliest arriving warblers – Messalonskee Lake. Photo by: Steve Muise
A robin perched on a branch one chilly morning in Farmington. Photo by: Rachel Decker
A northern flicker searching for an early morning snack. Photo by: Rachel Decker
The pink moon rising through the trees. Photo by: Rachel Decker
April showers bring May flowers! Photo by: Rachel Decker
This chickadee blends right in with its surroundings. Photo by: Rachel Decker
A pair of northern flickers foraging for food. Photo by: Rachel Decker
You do not have to wait for May flowers. Photo by: Dennis York
A jake turkey. Photo by: Dennis York
A tom turkey. Photo by: Dennis York
A drake mallard on the bog. Photo by: Dennis York
A goose in Wilton. Photo by: Dennis York
Cute kid in Weld. Photo by: Dennis York
Sun rise at Orchard Drive in Wilton. Photo by: Wayne Holderried
