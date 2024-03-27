Wilton begins budget process, outlines storm damages and expenses from the past year

WILTON – On the evening of Monday, March 25 at 6 p.m., the Wilton Select Board was joined by the town’s Finance Committee to begin a review of the budget in preparation for the town meeting in June.

Four department heads presented their budgets to the joint meeting, beginning with Public Works Foreman John Masse, Public Safety officials Chief of Fire Sonny Dunham and Chief of Police Ethan Kyes, and Recreation & Social Services Director Jordan Schanck.

During the discussion of the Public Works budget, a finance committee member inquired about the cost of recent storm damages. Town Manager Maria Greeley explained that Wilton experienced several storms over the course of the past year, beginning with a storm in December of 2022 and culminating in the December 18, 2023 flooding event.

Altogether, Masse reported, there were over $90,000 in damages to the town. The department has already begun the process of following up with the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to receive emergency funding, which will pay for 70% of the expenses for each storm.

The aftermath of these storms have already cost Wilton over $20,000 in gravel and other repair expenses, which Masse and Greeley confirmed will be refunded to the town thanks to FEMA funding.

The select board and finance committee will meet again on April 1 at 6 p.m. to continue the budget review.

This meeting was recorded by Mt. Blue TV and is available for viewing online at MtBlueTV.org