Grow your own edible mushrooms with Maine Local Living School, April 28

TEMPLE – Learn how to grow your own edible mushrooms during a community workshop at Maine Local Living School on Sunday, April 28.

Mushrooms are fascinating and beautiful organisms that also offer opportunities for substantial food production in Maine. This workshop, led by North Spore educator Louis Giller, will share background and hands-on experience with some of the most reliable outdoor cultivation methods. Louis will start with a presentation explaining how to plan and execute log and bed cultivation with species including Shiitake, Wine Cap, Oysters, Chestnut, and Hen of the Woods. From there, we’ll get outside and start inoculating, putting what we’ve learned into practice! Participants will be able to take home a freshly inoculated Shiitake log.

The workshop will take place at 71 Lake Drive, Temple from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and costs $30-80 sliding scale.

Find out more about North Spore here and more about the workshop here.