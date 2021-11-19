Christmas in Madrid

MADRID TOWNSHIP – Madrid Twp. will start the holiday season off with a tree lighting at the Madrid Historical Society schoolhouse on Saturday, Dec. 4, 6 p.m., located on the corner of Reeds Mill and Schoolhouse Roads.

Gathering outdoors by the tree, there will be refreshments, decorating and caroling, weather permitting. (Rain/snow date, Dec. 5, same time.) All are welcome.

The following Saturday, Dec. 11, Santa will be handing out gift bags next to the tree between 10:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. Children who live in Madrid up to age 10 are eligible to receive a gift bag. Preregistration is required.

Madrid’s community Christmas celebration concludes with the Christmas Candlelight Service at Reeds Mill Church, 995 Reeds Mill Road at 3:00 on Sunday, December 19. The service includes caroling and the reading of the Christmas story. Reeds Mill Church, the only church ever built in Madrid, is a one room, electricity-free worship center constructed in 1892. Original kerosene lamps and plenty of candlelight cast the perfect lighting for a Christmas service in this historical setting.

Please call 639-2713 for more information about any of these events and to preregister for the Children’s Christmas Gift Bags.