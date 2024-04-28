Franklin County Historical Societies seek items for time capsule

FARMINGTON — The Franklin County Historical Societies and the Farmington Roderick-Crosby American Legion Post 28 are joining forces in asking the public for items that reflect our history from 100 years ago. The time capsule collection is part of the Teague WWI Memorial Arch centennial celebration underway this year.

This initiative aims to preserve and showcase important artifacts from the past for future generations to appreciate. The time capsule will be buried on Veterans Day 2024 on the Teague WWI Memorial Arch grounds. Early time capsule submissions will be displayed concurrently at the North Church on May 27th in commemoration of the centennial re-dedication of the Memorial Arch as part the annual Post 28 Memorial Day public observance program.

Jane Woodman with the Farmington Historical Society is the lead point of contact for time capsule submissions from the public. The capsule measures 14x14x14 inches limiting space available for large items. We are asking the public for donations of photos or postcards of notable downtowns and other places in Franklin County from the year 1924. Recorded audio messages from veterans now living in Franklin County using a digital recorder or camcorder telling of their military service experience, life after military service or words of wisdom. Original, copies or digitized copies of war letters from local families especially Teague and WWI descendants. Any WWI relics like service medals, service pamphlets, caps, or photographs of Franklin County soldiers.

Items that are not military connected are also requested like heirloom and native seeds, money such as small coins and bills from 1924 and 2024, music from local musicians, town reports from 1924 and 2024, community cookbooks that could be digitized, and small local handcrafts and artisanal products, and written or recorded messages from county businesses, non-profit organizations and the public are welcomed. The intent is for the time capsule to be opened on Memorial Day 2124 in recognition of the bicentennial anniversary of the Memorial Arch.

Information and questions about time capsule submissions can directed to Jane Woodman at the Farmington Historical Society, by email at woodenski@gwi.net or by telephone at 207-778-4662.