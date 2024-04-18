Re-Imagining Recovery: Franklin County Community Recovery Center celebrates one-year anniversary

FARMINGTON – The Franklin County Recovery Center (FCRC) is pleased to announce its upcoming community event marking the one-year anniversary of its opening in April 2023. The community event, “Re-Imagine Recovery in Franklin County,” is scheduled for Saturday, April 27, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., at 130 Quebec Street in Farmington. This event is community focused, inviting all community members to engage in conversations about transforming recovery support systems in our local communities.

Attendees will get the opportunity to hear from speakers, participate in table talks, share personal stories, network with various community organizations, and explore strategies to enhance community support for recovery. The event will feature a panel discussion of the following: Gordon Smith, director of opioid response; Karen Hardy and Bryan Massey, mother and son with lived experiences; Deb Burchfield, nurse practitioner; Sgt. Ryan Close, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office; Stacy Austin, peer recovery coordinator; Keith Bellefleur, OPTIONS; and Andrea Courtney, a person in recovery.

The one-year anniversary event will kick off with a welcome address at 10 a.m., followed by table discussions at 11 a.m., where attendees will engage in focused conversations on the different aspects of recovery support. At 11:20 a.m., the panel discussion will commence, facilitated by a moderator who will pose questions to each panelist, covering critical topics related to re-imagining recovery in Franklin County. Following the panel discussion, attendees will network with organizations such as Healthy Community Coalition, Groups Recover Together, HealthReach, and others, who will provide information about available resources and support services.

Throughout the event, attendees will earn raffle tickets by participating in discussions, submitting recovery visions, asking panel questions, and interacting with organizations. Five lucky winners will be chosen to receive the raffle prizes. The event is free and open to all community members. Whether you’re an individual in recovery, a family member, a health care professional, or a concerned citizen, your voice and perspective are valued and want to be heard.

Transportation assistance is available for those in need; individuals should contact the Franklin County Recovery Center at 207-778-1015 or email FranklinCountyRecoveryCenter@gmail.com.

Please join us on April 27 to participate in this important conversation and contribute to the re-imagining of recovery in Franklin County. For more information, please visit our Facebook page: www.facebook.com/FranklinCountyRecoveryCenter.