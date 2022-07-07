Upcoming walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinics for individuals 18+

FARMINGTON – Healthy Community Coalition is hosting two adult COVID-19 walk-in vaccine clinics in Franklin County in July. Vaccines are provided at no cost and all are welcome.

The schedule is as follows:

Tuesday, July 12, 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at Rangeley Health and Wellness, 25 Dallas Hill Rd, Rangeley

Wednesday, July 20, 1-3 pm at Jay town office, 340 Main Street, Jay

People over the age of 50 can now get a second booster dose 4 months after their first booster dose to further increase their protection.

Individuals should bring their COVID-19 vaccination card with them. Those with health insurance are asked to bring their cards with them also, but insurance is not mandatory.

For additional information visit, fchn.org/hcc-covid