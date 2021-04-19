Franklin County Sheriff’s Office weekly report for April 10 – 16, 2021:

(All persons charged are innocent until proven guilty)

04/10/2021 0851hrs, Deputy Morgan conducted a security detail at a residence on High Street in New Vineyard while a person was removing items from a residence there.

04/10/2021 1054hrs, Deputy Elmes investigated a complaint of a parent providing marijuana to an adult who was under the age of 21 years old in Kingfield.

04/10/2021 1438hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a 911 call at a residence on School Street in Rangeley. The source of the call was not located.

04/10/2021 1621hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a parking lot accident at Valley Brook Variety in Avon where Bridgette Magee (45) of Pittston was driving a 2012 Chevy 4d when she backed into protective railing of a gas pump.

04/10/2021 1634hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a 911 call at Saddleback Base Lodge in Sandy River Plt. This turned out to be an accidental dial.

04/10/2021 1741hrs, Deputy Morgan received a complaint of trucks with loud exhausts driving fast and spinning up the road way on Federal Row in Industry.

04/10/2021 1826hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a report of a pickup truck stuck in the middle of the Adams Road in Chesterville. The owner stated they are working on retrieving it but not sure even if a wrecker can get at it.

04/10/2021 1913hrs, Deputy Grey responded to the Rocky Mountain Terrain Park to assist Tr. Monahan with multiple intoxicated individuals whose vehicle was stuck on the road. Tr. Monahan charged the driver with operating under the influence.

04/10/2021 2005hrs, Deputy Morgan investigated a report of a possible criminal threatening/road rage complaint which occurred on the Farmington Road in Strong. It was alleged that the offender pointed a firearm at the complainant, both complainant and alleged offender were in separate vehicles.

04/10/2021 2146hrs, Deputy Gray investigated a complaint of harassment on Baker Hill Road in Freeman Twp. The caller claimed that juveniles were banging on their residence. The juveniles were not located.

04/10/2021 2254hrs, Deputy Morgan investigated a disturbance call between a husband and wife at a residence on the Dixfield Road in Weld. This is an ongoing issue, however no charges were filed.

04/11/2021 0017hrs, Deputy Gray responded to a 911 call at a residence on the Vienna Road in New Sharon. This turned out to be an accidental dial.

04/11/2021 0118hrs, Deputy Gray responded to a 911 call on Highland Ave. in Kingfield. This turned out to be an accidental dial.

04/11/2021 1119hrs, Deputy Elmes serviced a trespass notice on a local man in Rangeley from the Rangeley IGA.

04/11/2021 1248hrs, Deputy Davol investigated a complaint of a suspicious vehicle on School Street in Weld.

04/11/2021 1402hrs, Deputy Gray responded to a 911 call at Hannaford’s in Farmington. This turned out to be an accidental dial.

04/11/2021 1617hrs, Deputy Gray investigated what turned out to be a civil issue regarding a motorcycle on Main Street in New Sharon.

04/11/2021 1633hrs, Deputy Elmes provided security at a residence on the Kennebago Road in Lang Twp. while a complainant there was removing items from a house of a former spouse.

04/11/2021 1730hrs, Deputy Elmes received a complaint of possible gunshots from a residence on Axis Mundi Road in Eustis. Deputy Elmes did not find any evidence of a crime.

04/11/2021 1737hrs, Deputy Gray investigated a report of harassment on the Dodge Road in Phillips. Investigation revealed there was no evidence that a crime had been committed.

04/12/2021 0912hrs, Deputy Richards conducted a bail check at a residence on the Black Road in Wilton.

04/11/2021 1009hrs, Deputy Davol received a request to conduct a welfare check on a juvenile on South Main Street in Strong at the request of a grandmother. The child was ok with no issues when located.

04/12/2021 1131hrs, Deputy Elmes investigated what was originally called in as a theft of a snowmobile trailer on Glidden Road in Eustis, however he learned that the trailer was not stolen only that it appeared someone tried to take it.

04/12/2021 1155hrs, Deputy Richards received a welfare check request from Mt. Abrams High School regarding students that have not been seen since the fall. Deputy Richards was able to track down the parent of the kids who advised that the kids were attending school in York County. Mt Abram was advised.

04/12/2021 1312hrs, Deputy Davol responded to a 911 call on the Industry Road in Industry. The source of the call was not located.

04/12/2021 1554hrs, Deputy Davol received a complaint of an abandoned vehicle on South Strong Road in Strong. The owner of the vehicle was identified, and the vehicle was parked across the street from the owner’s house.

04/12/2021 1516hrs, Deputy Richards responded to medical emergency on Blake Hill Road in Phillips. This incident appeared to be drug related and under investigation.

04/12/2021 1531hrs, Deputy Elmes investigated a possible violation of a protection order at a residence on Blake Hill Road in Phillips. It was discovered that no violation had occurred.

04/12/2021 2012hrs, Deputy McCormick conducted a probation check at Sherwood Apartments in Farmington. As a result of the check Tina Robinson (27) of Farmington was arrested on a warrant and transported to jail.

04/13/2021 0747hrs, Deputy Couture assisted a citizen at a residence on the Gloria Road in Farmington with the disposal of some prescription medications.

04/13/2021 1001hrs, Deputy Morgan conducted a welfare check at a resident at Shadagee senior housing in Phillips at the request of a family friend. Upon arrival he discovered that the person he was checking on was deceased.

04/13/2021 1302hrs, Lt. Rackliffe responded to a report of a suspicious male at the old school house on the Fairbanks road in Farmington. The male was gone upon arrival.

03/13/2021 1745hrs, Deputy Gray responded to a 911 call at a residence on Streeter Road in Strong. This was an accidental dial.

04/13/2021 1944hrs, Deputy Gray received a complaint at the Strong Town Office regarding a clerk who wanted to trespass a resident from the office.

04/13/2021 2353hrs, Deputy Morgan received a complaint of a suspicious vehicle parked after hours at the Corner Store in Chesterville. The vehicle was broke down and actually belonged to an employee.

04/14/2021 0840hrs, Deputy Frost responded to a business alarm on Depot Street in Kingfield. This turned out to be a false alarm.

04/10/2021 1513hrs, Deputy Morgan investigated a complaint of a school bus being passed while it was stopped on the Farmington Road in Strong.

04/14/2021 1549hrs, Deputy McCormick responded to a medical emergency at a residence on Norton Hill Road in Chesterville.

04/14/2021hrs 1615hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on the Rangeley Road in Avon. Jesse Longley (45) of Phillips was traveling southbound in a 2016 Ford F-150 when it went off the road, striking a utility pole and snapping it in half, resulting in power and utility lines to fall on top of the vehicle and across the road. Strong Fire and Phillips Fire departments and DOT personnel closed down the road (Route 4) for several hours while CMP cleared the lines. A juvenile passenger of the Longley vehicle reported minor injuries and was treated at the scene by Northstar personnel. As a result of the investigation, the driver Jesse Longley was arrested on a OUI charge and an endangering the welfare of a child charge and was transported to jail. Farmington Towing hauled the vehicle away.

04/14/2021 1958hrs, Deputy McCormick responded to a medical emergency at a residence on Cummings Hill road in Temple.

04/15/2021 0921hrs, Lt. Rackliffe received a complaint on the Gloria Road in New Sharon where a landlord tenant dispute was reported. This is a civil issue.

04/15/2021 1115hrs, Deputy Frost conducted a welfare check of a couple students at the request of the school district at a residence on School Street in Kingfield. He located the students and determined they were ok.

04/15/2021 1410hrs, Sgt. Bean and Deputy Couture conducted a probation check at a residence on the Tripp Road in Chesterville.

04/16/2021 1153hrs, Deputy Davol participated in a community policing event at Mt. Abram High School.

04/16/2021 1434hrs, Deputy Couture investigated a complaint of harassment via Facebook at a residence on the Adams Road in Chesterville where the complainant wanted a harassment notice served on the alleged offenders.

04/16/2021 1530hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a 911 call on Aerie Trail in Sandy River Plt. This was an accidental dial.

04/16/2021 1533hrs, Deputy Richards conducted a welfare check at a residence on the River Road in Madrid at the request of a family member. The person was located and was found to be ok.

04/16/2021 1608hrs, Deputy Richards received a trespass complaint at a residence on Park Street in Phillips.

04/16/2021 1841hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a report of a vehicle stuck on Beech Hill Road in Sandy River Plt. Koob’s Wrecker service assisted the vehicle.

04/16/2021 1849hrs, Deputy Davol investigated a trespassing complaint at a residence on the Adams Road in Chesterville. The alleged offending party of the harassment complaint that was investigated at 1434hrs, requested that deputies serve a no trespass notice on the person who called the police on them.

04/16/2021 2103hrs, Deputy Richards responded to a medical emergency on Lambert Hill Road in Strong. He assisted personnel from Strong Fire Dept.

04/16/2021 2145hrs Deputy Richards responded to a report of a single vehicle accident near the ballfield at the intersection of the Farmington Road and Main Street in Strong. Logan Hader (22) of Farmington was driving a 2015 Ford pickup when it jumped the northbound ditch at the intersection taking out a sign. As a result of the investigation Logan Hader was arrested on a charge of OUI and transported to jail.

04/16/2021 2136hrs, Deputy Davol responded to a car vs. deer accident on Shaw Hill Road in Industry. Freeman Chick (45) of Industry was driving a 2011 Chevy 4dr when the deer collision occurred causing damage to the grill.

Deputies conducted 59 building checks, all were secure. Deputies also conducted six elder checks.