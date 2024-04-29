Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Weekly Report: April 20 – 26

Weekly report from the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office for April 20 through April 26, 2024.

All persons charged are innocent until proven guilty.

04/20/2024 0007hrs, Deputy Wacome responded to a disturbance call at a residence on Main Street in New Sharon. A person was removed from the residence and transported to a motel.

04/20/2024 0157hrs, Sgt. Bean received a threatening complaint on Rand Road in Industry.

04/20/2024 0756hrs, Deputy Gray received a parking complaint on Berry Mills Road in Carthage.

04/20/2024 0927hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro received a 911 call at a residence on Baker Hill Road in Salem Twp. This was an accidental dial.

04/20/2024 0933hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro received an alarm at Rangeley Lakes Regional School. This was an accidental alarm set off by a teacher.

04/20/2024 1300hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro responded to a disturbance call at a residence on Main Street in Kingfield.

04/20/2024 1449hrs, Deputy Gray responded to a report of a domestic disturbance at a residence on Jenkins Road in Temple involving a juvenile. Parents refused to provide enough information to be helpful.

04/20/2024 2250hrs, Deputy Elmes received a 911 call at a residence on Ferry Landing Road in Eustis. This was an accidental dial.

04/21/2024 1349hrs, Deputy Couture received a complaint of a suspicious vehicle on the Starks Road in New Sharon.

04/21/2024 1442hrs, Sgt. Bean responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on Mile Hill Road in New Sharon. Charles Miller (38) of Portland was driving a 2021 Toyota 4 runner southbound when he fell asleep at the wheel and drove off the right side of the road. New Sharon Fire responded to the scene.

04/21/2024 1930hrs, Sgt. Bean received a trespass complaint on the Vienna Road in Chesterville.

04/21/2024 2000hrs, Sgt. Sholan and Sgt. Bean responded to a report of a domestic disturbance at a residence on Norton Hill Road in Strong. As a result of the investigation Katrina Laney (23) of Readfield was arrested for Domestic Violence Assault, Refusing to Submit to Arrest and Assault. She was transported to jail.

04/21/2024 2228hrs, Sgt. Bean received a 911 call at a residence on Forrest Hill Road in Temple. This was an accidental dial.

04/22/2024 0252hrs, Sgt. Close received a building alarm complaint at a residence on the Gray Road in Sandy River Plt.

04/22/2024 0739hrs, Det Richards responded to a residence on Main Street in Phillips and arrested Daniel Howard (27) of Phillips on a Warrant and transported him to jail.

04/22/2024 0753hrs, Deputy Morgan checked on what initially looked like two disabled vehicles on the Farmington Falls Road in New Sharon.

04/22/2024 0805hrs, Deputy Morgan received a complaint of an overdue rental vehicle at a residence on Church Hill Road in Strong.

04/22/2024 0901hrs, Det. Richards arrested Bruce Lavoie (52) of Rangeley for Domestic Violence Criminal Mischief after he turned himself in at the jail.

04/22/2024 0920hrs, Deputy Morgan investigated a trespass complaint at a trailer park on Stewart Drive in Strong.

04/22/2024 1000hrs, Deputy Sholan received a complaint of an elderly person who lived on the Chandler Road in Industry may be lost in the Farmington area. Before Sholan could start his investigation, the missing person returned home.

04/22/2024 1009hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a medical emergency at a residence on the Industry Road in Industry where an elderly person had fallen. Northstar was contacted and transported the person to FMH.

04/22/2024 1243hrs, Deputy Couture received a complaint of a suspicious vehicle on Russell Cove Circle in Rangeley. This turned out to be an employee of Fidium.

04/22/2024 1406hrs, Deputy Morgan received what turned out to be a civil landlord/tenant dispute.

04/22/2024 1441hrs, Deputy Morgan received a complaint of an intoxicated person walking in the middle of the Carthage Road in Carthage. Upon arrival he identified the participant along with others at a residence.

04/22/2024 1513hrs, Deputy Couture received a complaint of unknown persons driving around the storage units making a mess of the driveway on West Kingfield Road in Kingfield.

04/22/2024 1648hrs, Sgt. Sholan received two calls regarding an ongoing scam where a person identifying himself as a member of the US Marshals office is calling and telling people that a warrant for their arrest existed and that they needed 500 dollars for a bond. The case is still under investigation.

04/22/2024 1808hrs, Deputy Clement received a complaint of a suspicious vehicle parked at Valley Brook Variety in Avon. Deputy Clement identified the driver. No criminal activity was identified.

04/23/2024 0751hrs, Det. Davol conducted a school visit at Day Mountain Middle School in Strong.

04/23/2024 0908hrs, Sgt. Close received a complaint of suspicious people on River Street in Strong.

04/23/2024 0944hrs, Sgt. Close conducted a school visit at Day Mountain Middle School in Strong.

04/23/2024 1000hrs, Sgt. Sholan received a complaint of vehicles racing on Route 4 in Avon. He was unable to intercept the vehicles involved.

04/23/2024 1032hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a report of an unattended death at a residence on the Rangeley Road in Coplin Plt. Investigation revealed that the victim died of natural causes.

04/23/2024 1209hrs, Deputy Couture investigated an online fraud complaint at a residence on Main Street in Rangeley.

04/23/2024 1232hrs, Deputy Couture assisted DHHS with an investigation in the Weld area.

04/23/2024 1304hrs, Deputy Morgan received a complaint of a vehicle speeding on the Ridge Road in Chesterville.

04/23/2024 1348hrs, Sgt. Close assisted Wilton Police Chief Keys in taking a person into protective custody On Village View Street and transporting him to FMH for evaluation.

04/23/2024 1527hrs, Deputy Wacome investigated a report of a two-vehicle accident on the Farmington Falls Road in New Sharon. Caley Miranda (28) of Farmington was driving a 2018 Ford F-150 westbound approaching an eastbound 2018 Kenworth being operated by Carroll Ladd (49) of Jay. A load strap broke releasing a wood mat that fell off the truck striking the pickup. No injuries were reported.

04/23/2024 1729hrs Deputy Wacome assisted a motorist with a disabled vehicle on the Anson Valley Road in New Vineyard.

04/23/2024 1738hrs, Deputy Wacome received a complaint of suspicious activity at a residence on the Industry Road in Industry.

04/23/2024 1811hrs, Deputy Wacome received information from Lisbon Police of a man with a warrant for his arrest located in the Franklin County area.

04/23/2024 1838hrs, Deputy Clement investigated the theft of tools at a residence on the Carrabassett Road in Coplin Plt.

04/23/2024 1851hrs, Deputy Clement received a complaint of suspicious vehicle on Palmer Way in Dallas Plt. This was determined to be Fidium employees.

04/24/2024 0411hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro investigated a report of a man screaming while standing outside on West Kingfield Road in Kingfield. He was unable to locate the person in question who left the area on foot.

04/24/2024 0550hrs, Chief Lowell responded to a car vs. deer accident on Route 16 in Magalloway at the request of Oxford SO. Joshua Haley (51) of Sandy River Plt. was driving a 2022 Ford F350 when the collision occurred.

04/24/2024 0816hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro Served a PFA on a person at a residence on Main Street in Rangeley.

04/24/2024 0846hrs, Deputy Couture received a 911 call at a residence on Chesterville Hill Road in Chesterville. This was an accidental dial.

04/24/2024 0919hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro investigated a harassment complaint at a residence on Main Street in Eustis.

04/24/2024 1202hrs, Deputy Gray responded to a report of a Fed Ex truck vs. utility pole on Dyer Brown Road in New Sharon. Dallas shores (27) of Skowhegan was driving a 2022 Ford box truck when he drove off to the right, running off the road striking a utility pole. CMP was called to the scene as well as New Sharon Fire Dept. No injuries were reported.

04/24/2024 1452hrs, Deputy Wacome received a 911 call at a residence on the Ross Road in Industry. This was an accidental dial.

04/24/2024 1557hrs, Deputy Wacome investigated a report of an assault that occurred in Weld.

04/24/2024 1712hrs, Deputy Clement received investigated a complaint of an alleged break in of a shed a residence on Route 27 in Coplin Plt.

04/24/2024 1750hrs, Deputy Wacome investigated an alleged violation of a protection order at a residence on the Farmington Road in Strong. No crime was identified.

04/24/2024 2022hrs, Det. Richards assisted a motorist with a disabled vehicle on Main Street in Rangeley.

04/24/2024 2155hrs, Det. Richards responded to a medical emergency at a residence on Main Street in Rangeley where a man had collapsed. He connected an AED to the individual and delivered a shock, Northstar arrived at the scene and took over care while Det. Richards continued compressions. The man was transported to FMH after a pulse was reestablished.

04/25/2024 0608hrs, Deputy Morgan and Deputy Gray transported a blue papered person to Spring Harbor.

04/25/2024 0733hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro responded to a report of a domestic disturbance between juvenile siblings at a residence on Cedar Street in Kingfield. As a result of the investigation a juvenile was charged with criminal mischief.

04/25/2024 0816hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro investigated a report of a Violation of a Protection Order at a residence on Main Street in Kingfield.

04/25/2024 1108hrs, Deputy Davol assisted Oxford SO with the seizure of drugs in a vehicle after following the vehicle from Weld to Dixfield.

04/25/2024 1232hrs, Deputy Gray conducted a school visit at the Day Mountain Middle School in Strong.

04/25/2024 1348hrs, Deputy Gray investigated an alleged threatening complaint at a residence on the River Road in Carthage. No crimes were identified.

04/25/2024 1733hrs, Deputy Clement arrested Nicholas Giroux (35) of Freeman Twp on a Warrant after Giroux agreed to meet up with Clement in Kingfield. He was transported without incident.

04/25/2024 1857hrs, Deputy Elmes received a complaint of a motor vehicle being driven in an erratic manner on Route 4 in Phillips.

04/25/2024 2009hrs, Deputy Clement responded to a complaint at an apartment on Stewart Drive in Strong where the complainant had issues with a roommate. Deputy Wacome returned to the same address at 2223hrs and issued disorderly conduct warnings to both parties at the apartment.

Deputies also conducted 5 elder checks, 44 building checks and responded to 5 false 911 calls.