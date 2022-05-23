Franklin County Sheriff’s Office weekly report: Scenic overlook kiosk vandalized

Franklin County Sheriff’s Office weekly report for May 14-20, 2022:

(All persons charged are innocent until proven guilty.)

05/14/2022 0431hrs, Sgt. Close responded to a car vs. deer accident on the Rumford Road in Rangeley Plt. Mark Whitney (67) of Rangeley Plt. was driving a 2020 Nissan when the collision occurred.

05/14/2022 0808hrs, Deputy Cusson received a complaint of a truck hauling garbage bags that were falling off the truck on Baker Hill Road in Salem Twp.

05/14/2022 1310hrs, Deputy Couture received a fraud complaint at a residence on Varnum Pond Road in Temple. The caller stated they received a phone call from a police dept looking for donations. The caller was informed that it is illegal for any law enforcement agencies to solicit for funds. This was a scam.

05/14/2022 1427hrs, Sgt. Close investigated a complaint of a suspicious male at the Smalls Falls parking lot in Twp. E. The male was identified and had separated from the females he was following on the trail at the falls.

05/14/2022 1608hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a report of a single motorcycle crash on Route 4 in Sandy River Plt. Alecia Swihart (45) of New Vineyard was driving a 2017 Triumph southbound when it went off the road to the right. She was transported for minor injuries.

05/14/2022 1654hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a 911 call at a residence on Barbara Lane in Sandy River Plt. This was an accidental dial.

05/14/2022 1934hrs, Deputy Cusson responded to a medical emergency on Jersey Ave. in New Sharon.

05/14/2022 1940hrs, Deputy Morgan assisted some lost hikers on the Rumford Road in Township D.

05/14/2022 2225hrs, Deputy Morgan assisted Border Patrol with an investigation into possible undocumented people in Dallas Plt.

05/15/2022 0053hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a disturbance call in a motor vehicle on Main Street in Rangeley. Several intoxicated persons in a car had stopped and had engaged in a physical altercation breaking the key of the vehicle they were in. Involved parties, all from Massachusetts, separated to local motels for the night.

05/15/2022 0209hrs, Deputy Morgan received an alarm at Skowhegan Savings Bank in Kingfield. This was a false alarm.

05/15/2022 0314hrs, Deputy Morgan assisted a motorist with a disabled vehicle on Route 27 in New Vineyard.

05/15/2022 0935hrs, Deputy Morgan investigated a harassment complaint on the Smith Road in New Sharon. The complainant was being allegedly harassed via social media.

05/15/2022 1000hrs Deputy Elmes received a complaint of a missing person in Industry. Family members reported that Dustin Josselyn (25) of Industry missing. He was last seen the previous evening outside of his residence on West Mills Road at approximately 2230hrs. Deputy Elmes, Sgt. Close and Deputy Couture worked collaboratively with the Industry Fire Department to conduct a search of the area. A member of the fire department located Mr. Josselyn on the side of the West Mills Road near the intersection of Sawyers Mill Road. Mr. Josselyn was deceased. The investigation is ongoing; the cause of death is not considered suspicious at this time. The Medical Examiner’s Office is conducting a follow up investigation, the State Police Major Crimes unit was notified.

05/15/2022 1002hrs, Deputy Morgan received a complaint of an abandoned vehicle on Beaudry Road in Kibby Twp.

05/15/2022 1318hrs, Deputy Couture received a complaint of a possible overdose at a residence on West Side Road in Carthage. The victim was transported to the emergency room in Rumford by people at the scene. Detective Reid Bond of the State Police is investigating the complaint. Deputies assisted as needed.

05/15/2022 1512hrs, Deputy Cusson received a trespassing complaint at a residence on the Avon Valley Road in Avon. Selectmen were concerned about squatters at a residence there.

05/15/2022 1520hrs, Deputy Morgan investigated a disturbance call at a residence on Main Street in Sandy River Plt. No charges were filed.

05/15/2022 1543hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a disturbance call at a residence on West Kingfield Road in Kingfield. No charges were filed.

05/15/2022 1740hrs, Deputy Cusson received a 911 call at a residence on Anson Valley Road in New Vineyard. This was an accidental dial.

05/15/2022 1719hrs, Deputy Cusson received a complaint of a fake $100 bill being used at the School House Variety in Weld.

05/15/2022 1910hrs, Deputy Cusson responded to the Smith Road in New Sharon regarding a trespassing complaint.

05/16/2022 0147hrs, Deputy Morgan conducted a welfare check at a residence on West Side Road in Carthage. The person was located and found to be ok.

05/16/2022 1026hrs, Deputy Elmes investigated a vandalism complaint at the scenic overlook in Rangeley Plt. where it was reported that unknown persons had damaged a kiosk there.

05/16/2022 1427hrs, Deputy Couture investigated a theft of a temporary license plate at a residence on the Mercer Road in New Sharon.

05/16/2022 1852hrs, Deputy Morgan investigated a civil issue at a residence on the Adams Road in Chesterville.

05/16/2022 1859hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a report of a domestic disturbance at a residence on Alfieri Drive in Carthage. As a result of the investigation Anthony Marion (38) of Carthage was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault and transported to jail.

05/16/2022 2025hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a medical emergency on School Street in Kingfield. The person there was in mental health crises and was transported to FMH by Northstar for an evaluation.

05/17/2022 0551hrs, Lt. Rackliffe, Chief Deputy Lowell and Deputy Frost responded to a report of a disturbance at a residence on West Side Road in Carthage. The suspect fled the scene on an ATV prior to deputies arriving.

05/17/2022 1009hrs, Deputy Frost and Deputy Cusson responded to the Carthage Town Office regarding a report of a teenage girl who had been dropped off at the Carthage Town office. Investigation revealed the teen was from the Belfast area and was picked up by a male and brought to a residence on West Side Road in Carthage. As a result of the investigation Jared Bernard (20) of Peru was arrested on two counts of aggravated furnishing of scheduled drugs and was transported to jail by Deputy Frost. The teen was taken to the hospital in Rumford by Med Care Ambulance to be examined and her parents were contacted.

05/17/2022 1213hrs, Deputy Gray received a 911 call at a residence on Main Street in Kingfield. This was an accidental dial.

05/17/2022 1404hrs, Deputy Cusson conducted a security/escort at a residence on the Adams Road in Chesterville.

05/17/2022 1610hrs, Deputy Morgan received a complaint of a tractor trailer vs. dog incident on Main Street in Eustis. This was not an accident and the tractor trailer apparently kept going. The dog unfortunately was running at-large and died.

05/17/2022 1623hrs, Sgt. Richards and Deputy Cusson responded to a report of a domestic disturbance on West Side Road in Carthage. No charges were filed, verbal only. The female was transported away by family members.

05/17/2022 1954hrs, Sgt. Bean and K-9 Bain responded to assist Oxford SO with a traffic stop on Main Street in Dixfield. A successful search for drugs was conducted.

05/18/2022 1143hrs, Deputy Frost received a barking dog complaint at a residence on Dutch Gap Road in Chesterville.

05/18/2022 1929hrs, Sgt. Richards conducted a traffic stop on the Starks Road in New Sharon. As a result of the stop Timothy Perrault (36) of Starks was summonsed for operating after suspension.

05/19/2022 0917hrs, Deputy Frost responded to the Strong Elementary School in Strong where a student had walked out of the school. He was located and talked to until a guardian arrived to pick the child up.

05/19/2022 1049hrs, Deputy Frost and Sgt. Bean conducted a welfare check at a residence on Tainter Corner Road in Carthage at the request of a medical provider who claimed the person there had made suicidal statements. Upon arrival the person was found to be ok and was upset that law enforcement was called. The person refused any help.

05/19/2022 1548hrs, Deputy Cusson investigated a possible violation of a protection order at a residence on West Mills Road in Industry.

05/19/2022 1904hrs, Sgt. Richards and Deputy Frost responded to a residence on West Mills Road in Industry to conduct a warrant check. As a result of their check Randal Louk (56) of Industry was arrested on a fugitive from justice warrant out of New Hampshire.

05/19/2022 1249hrs, Deputy Gray investigated a complaint of children living in poor conditions at a residence on West Kingfield Road in Kingfield.

05/19/2022 1328hrs, Sgt. Richards conducted a traffic stop on the Rangeley Road in Phillips. As a result of the stop Adam Tracy (32) of Glenburn was arrested on a warrant and transported to jail without incident.

05/19/2022 1627hrs, Lt. Rackliffe and K-9 Rebel responded to Wilton to assist the police with a K-9 request.

05/19/2022 1816hrs, Sgt. Richards conducted security at the Strong Elementary School during a school board meeting.

05/20/2022 0849hrs, Deputy Gray investigated a report of a hit and run accident on Main Street in Kingfield. Christopher Zak (54) of Sumner was driving a tractor trailer when a black Dodge pickup struck his truck but did not stop. No damage was recorded.

05/20/2022 0954hrs, Deputy Frost assisted an elderly lady on Main Street in Wilton as she attempted to enter a business there.

05/20/2022 1148hrs, Deputy Frost conducted a welfare check on a juvenile at a residence on Sanborn Hill Road in Chesterville at the request of DHHS. The child was found to be ok.

05/20/2022 1203hrs, Deputy Gray investigated a tractor trailer parking lot accident behind Poland Spring Bottling Company in Kingfield where a tractor trailer backed into a parked tractor trailer.

05/20/20222 1416hrs, Deputy Frost investigated a complaint of a car following an ambulance too closely as the ambulance responded to an emergency situation in Strong. The ambulance personnel were able to provide the plate number of the vehicle and gave it onto Deputy Frost. As a result the driver was identified, interviewed and summonsed for falling an emergency vehicle too closely.

05/20/2022 1424hrs, Sgt. Bean investigated an accident inside of the Dummers Beach Campground in Weld. Randall Bibeau (56) of Livermore was driving a 2011 Dodge Ram hauling a 5th wheel RV when he attempted to negotiate a corner inside of the campground. As he made the turn his camper struck a parked 2013 Toyota Tundra owned by Thomas LaPlant (71) of Dixfield.

05/20/2022 1812hrs, Deputy Couture received a 911 call at a residence on Freeman Ridge in Kingfield. This was an accidental dial.

05/20/2022 1852hrs, Deputy Cusson and Sgt. Close responded to Old Dead River Road in Eustis regarding a report of a possible body inside of a sleeping bag a few yards away from the road. Further investigation revealed that this was not a body, persons had stuffed camping equipment and left it inside of the bag.

05/20/2022 1929hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a report of a car vs. utility pole accident on Federal Row in Industry. Jordan Hoffman (22) of Chesterville was driving a 2002 Saturn 4-door when it drove over potholes at an alleged speed which was greater than reasonable and prudent, lost control and collided with a utility pole. Industry Fire dept. responded to the scene, no injuries were reported.

05/20/2022 2158hrs, Deputy Cusson received a 911 call at a residence on Harold Ross Road in Dallas Plt. This was an accidental dial.

Deputies conducted 76 building checks. Deputies also conducted seven elder checks and responded to five false 911 calls.