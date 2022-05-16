Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Weekly Report: Shooting squirrels from the front porch

Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Weekly Report for May 7-13, 2022:

(All persons charged are innocent until proven guilty.)

05/07/2022 0907hrs, Deputy Morgan received a late report of an assault which occurred at Mt Abram High School in Salem. Twp.

05/07/2022 1119hrs, Sgt. Richards received a complaint of trespasser at a property on the East Road in Chesterville. This turned out to be turkey hunters who were being blocked in by the property owner. No charges were filed, this issue was turned over to the Warden Service.

05/07/2022 1147hrs, Deputy Morgan investigated a complaint of a middle-aged man exposing himself at the scenic turnout north of Kingfield.

05/07/2022 1508hrs, Deputy Cusson received a complaint regarding fireworks on the Adams Road in Chesterville.

05/07/2022 1626hrs, Deputy Frost responded to a report of a medical emergency at Smalls Falls in Township E. A woman had fallen down into the falls and had not come up from the water and died as a result. The Warden Service investigated.

05/07/2022 1629hrs, Deputy Gray received an alarm at an ATM on School Street in Eustis. This was a false alarm.

05/07/2022 1632hrs, Deputy Gray received a loud music complaint from a residence on Stinchfield Hill Road in Chesterville.

05/07/2022 1643hrs, Sgt. Bean received a complaint of criminal mischief at a residence on the Rangeley Road in Madrid. It was reported a person had turned his car onto the caller’s driveway and after spending a few minutes there, drove off disturbing the lawn. Investigation revealed that the person was trying to call 911 to report his girlfriend had gone over Smalls Falls, and stopped in the first driveway that he has service at. No charges were filed.

05/07/20222 1944hrs, Sgt. Bean received a 911 call at a residence on South Strong Road in Strong. This was an accidental dial.

05/07/2022 2006hrs, Deputy Frost received a complaint from a residence on Norcross Hill Road in Chesterville. The complainant stated a neighbor had shot her German shepard dog with some sort of pellet gun leaving a welt on the dog. This was turned over to the ACO.

05/07/2022 2050hrs, Sgt. Bean received a complaint to assist New Sharon Fire Dept. with a complaint of an outdoor burn at a residence on Weeks Mills Road in New Sharon. Investigation revealed there were no issues with the fire.

05/07/2022 2349hrs, Deputy Frost received a complaint of an injured moose on the Cross Road in Avon.

05/06/2022 0638hrs, Deputy Cusson received a request to make notification on the release of an inmate to his victim. None of the phone numbers listed were working; Oxford SO was requested to assist with notification.

05/08/2022 0858hrs, Deputy Morgan received a complaint of shots fired at a residence on Reeds Mills Road in Madrid. This turned out to be a person who had shot a squirrel from his front porch.

05/08/2022 1329hrs, Sgt. Richards arrested Brandon Ryder (39) of Weld at the Ryder’s residence in Weld on a warrant. Ryder was transported to jail without incident.

05/08/2022 1418hrs, Deputy Morgan received a complaint of a potential violation of bail conditions at a residence on the Withey Road in New Vineyard. This turned out to not be the case.

05/08/2022 1429hrs, Deputy Cusson received a complaint from a complainant at a residence on the Smith Road in Chesterville. The complainant was concerned about jets leaving a “checkerboard pattern” in the sky. The caller was advised to talk to the FAA.

05/08/2022 1536hrs, Deputy Cusson received a 911 call on a Tumbledown Mountain trail in Weld. This was an accidental dial.

05/08/20222 1653hrs, Deputy Frost received a 911 call at a residence on South Strong Road in Strong. This was an accidental dial.

05/09/2022 0427hrs, Deputy Morgan investigated an alleged assault complaint at a residence on the Bemis Road in Rangeley Plt. There was no evidence of an assault, the complainant was having medical issues though.

05/09/2022 0642hrs, Deputy Cusson received a request to make notification on the release of an inmate to his victim. None of the phone numbers listed were working; Somerset SO was requested to assist with notification, and notification was made.

05/09/2022 1114hrs, Deputy Morgan received a 911 call at a residence on Caboose Lane in Kingfield. This was an accidental dial.

05/09/2022 1147hrs, Deputy Morgan received a 911 call from Boss Power Equipment in Rangeley. This was an accidental dial.

05/08/2022 1311hrs, Deputy Morgan investigated what turned out to be a civil issue at a residence on Mill Brook Road in Sandy River Plt.

05/09/2022 1417hrs, Deputy Cusson received a 911 call at a residence on the Carthage Road in Carthage. This was an accidental dial.

05/09/2022 1518hrs, Deputy Cusson received a 911 call from Phillips Elementary School in Phillips. This was not an accident as a student there was playing with a phone. No emergency.

05/09/2022 1520hrs, Deputy Gray investigated a harassment complaint at the Kingfield Elderly Housing unit in Kingfield.

05/09/2022 1548hrs, Sgt. Bean investigated a complaint of drugs found by the complainant at a residence on the Vienna Road in Chesterville.

05/09/2022 1630hrs, Deputy Frost and Detective Davol investigated an incident where a set of grandparents picked up the wrong child at a daycare in Kingfield. At the conclusion of the investigation, it was determined that this was an unfortunate incident involving multiple parties, but not criminally intentional. Deputies solved the mystery in less than an hour.

05/09/2022 1934hrs, Deputy Frost conducted a traffic stop on Mile Hill Road in New Sharon. As a result of the stop he arrested Mariah M. Cherry-Crawford (26) of Norridgewock on a fugitive from justice warrant out of Missouri.

05/09/2022 2029hrs, Deputy Gray assisted Somerset SO with a pickup truck vs. utility pole accident on the Bog Road in Lexington.

05/09/2022 2156hrs, Deputy Frost assisted Farmington Sgt. Clement with a domestic disturbance at the Farmington Motel in Farmington. As a result of the investigation Sgt. Clement arrested Joseph Conlogue (37) of Wilton on a charge of domestic violence assault.

05/09/2022 2211hrs, Deputy Gray investigated a missing person’s complaint where an 88-year-old man walked away from his home in Rangeley. Gray located the man in town who was returned to family.

05/09/2022 2232hrs, Deputy Frost assisted Farmington police with a disturbance call at a residence on Box Shop Hill in Farmington.

05/10/2022 0756hrs, Deputy Elmes investigated a civil issue regarding car parts being left on the caller’s property.

05/10/2022 0935hrs, Deputy Couture investigated a report of a missing handgun from a business on the Farmington Falls Road in New Sharon.

05/10/2022 1113hrs, Deputy Frost conducted a traffic stop on the Farmington Falls Road in New Sharon. As a result of the stop, the driver Ross Merrill (31) of Livermore Falls was arrested on two warrants and charged with operating after habitual offender revocation. He was transported to jail without incident.

05/10/2022 1143hrs, Deputy Elmes received a 911 call at a residence on Arnold Trail in Eustis. This was an accidental dial.

05/10/2022 1649hrs, Deputy Gray investigated what turned out to be a civil issue surrounding the sale of a vehicle between two people on West Kingfield Road in Kingfield.

05/10/2022 1657hrs, Deputy Gray received a request to locate an overdue person from Reeds Mills Road in Madrid. The person was located and had experienced a flat tire with his vehicle. He was in an area with no cell service.

05/10/2022 1905hrs, Deputy Frost responded to a report of a domestic disturbance between juveniles at a residence on the Ridge Road in Chesterville. No charges were filed, crises workers were notified to help the parents cope with the situation.

05/10/2022 2052hrs, Deputy Frost received a complaint of a car seat in the road on the Temple Road in Temple.

05/10/2022 2212hrs, Deputy Gray received a complaint of a suspicious vehicle at Phillips Elementary School in Phillips. The vehicles were part of the janitorial staff.

05/11/2022 0551hrs, Deputy Cusson investigated a theft of a pickup truck from a roofing company on Arnold Trail in Eustis.

05/11/2022 0716hrs, Sgt. Close arrested Justin Monroe (32) of South China on a warrant from Kennebec County after Monroe turned himself in at the jail.

05/11/2022 1138hrs, Deputy Cusson assisted at the scene of a structure fire as needed on the Rangeley Road in Phillips.

05/11/2022 1453hrs, Deputy Couture investigated a threatening complaint at a residence on Chesterville Hill Road in Chesterville.

05/11/2022 1720hrs, Deputy Frost conducted a traffic stop on the Farmington Falls Road in New Sharon. As a result of the stop Leon Moulton (40) of Norridgewock was arrested on a warrant and charged with habitual offender revocation.

05/12/2022 0614hrs, Deputy Couture conducted a traffic stop of a van on the Wilton Road in Farmington for a traffic violation. All the occupants but one were Dominican nationals; no one in the van had a legitimate license. A Border Patrol agent apprehended one of the individuals who was undocumented.

05/12/2022 0905hrs, Deputy Couture investigated a littering complaint on the Intervale Road in Temple.

05/12/2022 1119hrs, Sgt. Richards responded to an alarm on Depot Street in Dallas Plt. This was a false alarm.

05/12/2022 1342hrs, Deputy Couture investigated a report of a suspicious person near Norcross Pond in Chesterville.

05/12/2022 1437hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a medical emergency at a residence on Jersey Ave. in New Sharon.

05/12/2022 1525hrs, Deputy Davol responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on Tufts Pond Road in Kingfield. Robert Fritz (74) of Kingfield was driving a 2017 Baodia moped when he lost control and crashed. The driver sustained minor injuries.

05/12/2022 1620hrs, Deputy Cusson investigate a fraud complaint involving fake $100 bills where a transaction took place in the parking lot of Dunkin Donuts in New Sharon. The complainant sold a puppy to a person and was paid off in fake $100 bills amounting to $1,000. The seller did not recognize the counterfeit bills until the transaction was completed and the purchaser was gone. Investigation is continuing.

05/12/2022 1720hrs, Deputy Gray conducted a welfare check at a residence on Pleasant Street in Phillips at the request of the complainant who was a medical provider. The person was located and found to be ok.

05/12/2022 1912hrs, Deputy Cusson investigated a complaint of a suspicious vehicle on the Industry Road in Industry.

05/12/2022 2025hrs, Deputy Cusson investigated a complaint of suspicious activity at a residence on the Intervale Road in Temple. The complainant thought somebody may be in a barn. Cusson investigated and found it to be empty.

05/13/2022 1018hrshrs, Deputy Morgan received a complaint of a house being hit by bullets. Investigation revealed that this occurred two weeks ago.

05/13/202 1100hrs, Chief Deputy Lowell responded to a residential alarm on Hinds Road in Wyman Twp. this was a false alarm.

05/13/2022 1237hrs, Deputy Couture received a 911 call at a residence on Foster Hill Road in Freeman Twp. This as an accidental dial.

05/13/2022 1239hrs, Deputy Couture received a 911 call at a residence on River Street in Strong. This was an accidental dial.

05/13/2022 1314hrs, Deputy Couture received a request for a welfare check at the request of a medical provider at a residence on Main Street in Kingfield. The person there had suicidal ideas. After speaking with Couture on the phone for a period of time, the person agreed to seek help at FMH.

05/13/2022 1328hrs, Deputy Elmes received a complaint of a dog locked in a car at the boat landing in New Sharon. The vehicle and dog was gone upon arrival.

05/13/2022 1612hrs, Deputy Elmes assisted a motorist with a disable motor vehicle on Main Street in Sandy River Plt.

05/13/2022 1711hrs, Deputy Cusson received 911 call at a residence on the Intervale Road in Temple. This was an accidental dial at a ballfield.

05/13/2022 1750hrs, Deputy Morgan received a residential alarm at a business on Main Street in Rangeley. This appeared to not only be a false alarm but the business did not have an alarm system. Negative technical issues at play.

05/13/2022 2027hrs, Deputy Morgan received a 911 call at a residence on Lishness Road in Coplin Plt. This was an accidental dial.

05/13/2022 2058hrs, Deputy Morgan received a complaint to remove a hostile person from Moose Alley in Rangeley. The person who was from Kennebunkport had left before Morgan arrived.

05/13/2022 2104hrs, Deputy Morgan received a complaint of a vehicle following too closely on the Lexington Road in Kingfield.

05/13/2022 2348hrs, Deputy Cusson received a complaint of a suspicious vehicle on the Borough Road in Chesterville.

Deputies conducted nine building checks. Deputies also conducted seven elder checks and responded to 12 false 911 calls.