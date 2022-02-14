Franklin County Sheriff’s Office weekly report: Theft of catalytic converters from multiple vehicles

FARMINGTON – Franklin County Sheriff’s Office weekly report for Feb. 4–11, 2022:

(All persons charged are innocent until proven guilty.)

02/05/2022 0036hrs, Deputy Elmes investigated a report of an illegally parked Dodge Ram with a snowmobile trailer on Route 4 in Madrid Twp. No wreckers were available to haulit away. A second complaint was received at 0840hrs the next morning. Koob’s wrecker service removed the vehicle.

02/05/2022 0042hrs, Sgt. Close responded to a report of a domestic disturbance at a residence on North Main St in Strong. This turned out to be a verbal altercation only.

02/05/2022 0603hrs, Sgt. Bean investigated a theft complaint from Maine Woodturning in New Vineyard.

02/05/2022 0913hrs, Sgt. Bean responded to a report of disturbance at a residence on Lambert Hill Road in Strong.

02/05/2022 1132hrs, Deputy Gray received a 911 call at a residence on Arnold Trail in Eustis.

02/05/2022 2047hrs, Deputy Couture assisted State Police for their search for a vehicle on the Industry Road in New Sharon.

02/06/2022 1543hrs, Deputy Elmes received a 911 call from Moose Alley in Rangeley. This was an accidental dial.

02/06/2022 0031hrs, Deputy Couture assisted a Northstar ambulance crew at a medical call at a residence on the Valley Road in Chesterville.

02/06/2022 1038hrs, Deputy Gray assisted a motorist with a disabled motor vehicle on Main Street in Kingfield.

02/06/2022 1138hrs, Deputy Gray checked on an abandoned vehicle on Ledge Road in Kingfield.

02/06/2022 1226hrs, Sgt. Bean responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on the Mercer Road in New Sharon. Joseph McManus (42) Madison was stopped in traffic in a 2014 GMC pickup with a snowmobile in the back when his vehicle was hit in the rear by a 2020 GMC Sierra Pickup also carrying a snowmobile in the back being driven by Dylan Smith (22) of Union. No injuries were reported, New Sharon Fire Dept. personnel responded to the scene.

02/06/2022 1307hrs, Sgt. Bean assisted Kennebec SO with an investigation in New Sharon.

02/06/2022 1550hrs, Sgt. Close investigated a landlord/tenant dispute at a residence on Main Street in Kingfield.

02/06/2022 1849hrs, Deputy Couture and Sgt. Close responded to a report of a suicidal juvenile residence on West Side Road in Weld. Sgt. Close transported the juvenile to FMH for evaluation.

02/07/2022 0623hrs, Chief Deputy Lowell assisted a motorist whose vehicle ran off Route 4 in Avon.

02/07/2022 0941hrs, Deputy Gray investigated what turned out to be a dispute over marital property at a residence on Bray Hill road in Phillips.

02/07/2022 1113hrs, Deputy Grey participated in a community policing event at Kingfield Elementary School in Kingfield.

02/07/2022 1409hrs, Deputy Gray investigated a landlord/tenant complaint at a residence on Main Street in Kingfield.

02/07/2022 1916hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to an alarm at a residence on Tory Hill Road in Phillips. This was a false alarm.

02/07/2022 1924hrs, Deputy Couture investigated a report of a suspicious incident/noise at a residence on the New Vineyard Road in Farmington. This was just snow coming off the roof of the complainant.

02/07/2022 1946hrs, Deputy Couture investigated a complaint of suspicious activity at a business on North Main Street in Strong. This was a person dropping off a check for plowing.

02/07/2022 2034hrs, Deputy Couture investigated a complaint of a mailbox being struck by a car on the Ridge Road in Chesterville.

02/07/2022 2226hrs, Deputy Couture responded to the jail and arrested Michael McGregor (28) of Skowhegan on a warrant after he turned himself in at the jail.

02/08/2022 0433hrs, Sgt. Richards responded to a report of a two-vehicle accident on the Rangeley Road in Avon. Eben Pinkham (30) of Avon was driving out of a driveway onto the Rangeley Road when his plow struck a northbound 2009 Saab driven by John McKenna (40) of Harmony. No injuries were reported.

02/08/2022 0701hrs, Chief Deputy Lowell assisted a motorist whose vehicle had slid off the Rangeley Road in Avon.

02/08/2022 1049hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on the Rangeley Road in Avon. Susan Cole (64) of Kennebunk was driving a 2013 Chevy Tahoe southbound when it lost control and ran off the road. Main Street Service removed the vehicle from the ditch.

02/08/2022 1050hrs, Deputy Cusson received a complaint of criminal mischief in the parking lot of Four Ponds in Letter D Twp. The complaint could not be located.

02/08/2022 1107hrs, Sgt. Richards received a 911 call in Kingfield. This was determined to be some sort of glitch in the system and not a call.

02/08/2022 1120hrs, Deputy Cusson assisted a motorist with a vehicle off the road on the Stratton Road in Rangeley.

02/08/2022 1144hrs, Deputy Morgan received a 911 call at a residence on the Mercer Road in New Sharon. This was a line issue and not a call.

02/08/2022 1500hrs, Sgt. Richards conducted a traffic stop on the Salem Road in Phillips. As a result of the stop the driver, Darcy Smith (42) of Strong was arrested on a warrant. Her passenger Dyllan Nile (32) of Salem was arrested on a charge of violation of conditions of release. Both were transported to jail.

02/08/2022 1608hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a report of a two-vehicle accident on North Main Street in Strong. Michael Powell (47) of Strong was driving a 2004 Chevy Silverado and plowing his driveway when he backed onto Main Street and striking a 2014 Ford F150 being driven by Tony Bachelder (64) of Strong. No injuries were reported.

02/08/2022 1223hrs, Sgt. Richards received a 911 call at a residence on the Rangeley Road in Lang Twp. This was an accidental dial.

02/08/2022 2113hrs, Deputy Couture and Sgt. Close responded to a residence in Industry regarding a disturbance involving an out-of-control juvenile. Sgt. Close transported the juvenile to FMH for evaluation. DHHS was notified of the incident.

02/08/2022 2119hrs, Deputy Elmes received a complaint of a disabled tractor trailer on the Lexington Road in Kingfield. The vehicle was gone upon arrival.

02/08/2022 2116hrs, Sgt. Elmes received a 911 call at a residence on Main Street in Kingfield. This was an accidental dial.

02/08/2022 2306hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a report of a vehicle off the road across from Tuttle’s Auto in New Sharon.

02/09/2022 0656hrs, Sgt. Richards assisted Jay police with a person who was clearly injured and walking on the street unaware of their injury. Northstar ambulance transported the patient to FMH; the Jay officer rode with the patient.

02/08/2022 0826hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to an alarm at a residence on the Industry Road in Industry. This was a false alarm.

02/09/2022 0925hrs, Deputy Cusson investigated a theft of catalytic converters from multiple vehicles in Letter D Twp.

02/09/2022 1053hrs, Sgt. Richards assisted Sgt. Kyes with the arrest of Joshua Brann (34) of Farmington at the Comfort Inn in Wilton.

02/09/2022 1142hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a report of a two-car accident on Main Street in Farmington. Alyssa Whitman (48) of Farmington was driving a 2015 Kia southbound on Main Street when she stopped in traffic. At that time a 2009 Saab collided with the Kia from behind which was driven by Robert Churchill (56) of Turner. No injuries were reported.

02/09/2022 1255hrs, Deputy Cusson received a request for a welfare check from a woman in Rangeley who said her husband had left to go to FMH for an appointment and had not arrived yet. The husband was located and found to be ok.

02/09/2022 1315hrs, Sgt. Richards assisted a motorist whose vehicle was disabled on Town Farm Road in Farmington.

02/09/2022 1341hrs, Detective Charles assisted MDEA with an investigation in Farmington.

02/09/2022 1432hrs, Deputy Cusson and Chief Deputy Lowell responded to a report of a domestic disturbance at a residence on Main Street in Sandy River Plt. This was not a disturbance call, no charges were filed.

02/09/2022 1600hrs, Deputy Elmes received a 911 call at a residence on Carry road in Rangeley. This was an accidental dial.

02/09/2022 2120hrs, Deputy Couture assisted Somerset SO with a car vs. deer accident on Route 27 in New Portland.

02/10/2022 1001hrs, Deputy Cusson received a 911 call on South Shore Drive in Rangeley Plt. This was an accidental dial from a caller on a tractor.

02/10/2022 1041hrs, Deputy Couture conducted a traffic stop on the Phillips Road in Strong. As a result of the stop Kyle Buckland (27) of Wilton was arrested on a warrant and was transported to jail.

02/10/2022 1106hrs, Lt. Rackliffe and Rebel responded to a request for a K-9 at the Origin building on High Street in Farmington.

02/10/2022 1450hrs, Deputy Couture assisted Farmington police with the service of paperwork at a residence on Gilkey Hill Road in Freeman Twp.

02/10/2022 1618hrs, Sgt. Richards arrested John Raymond (34) of Rumford in Dixfield on a warrant and transported him to jail without incident.

02/10/2022 1731hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a 911 disturbance call at a residence on Norton Hill road in Strong. This turned out to be a trespassing complaint, no charges were filed.

02/10/2022 1746hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a report of a tractor trailer accident on Route 27 in Eustis. Stephane Paul (42) of Lake Worth, Florida, was driving a 2018 tractor trailer when it lost control on slippery road and causing the rig to slide sideways completely blocking the road. Diesel fuel spilled out from its ruptured tanks which prompted a request for DEP. Border Patrol was in the area and assisted at the scene as well as Eustis Fire Dept. The road remained completely blocked for 2.5 hours until Dutch Gap Auto was able to clear the road.

02/11/2022 0549hrs, Sgt. Richards received a 911 call at a residence on the Farmington Road in Strong. This was an accidental dial.

02/11/2022 0849hrs, Deputy Morgan investigated a harassment complaint on Main Street in New Sharon.

02/11/2022 1133hrs, Deputy Morgan investigated a gas drive-off complaint at Sandy River Farm Supply in New Sharon.

02/11/2022 1221hrs, Deputy Morgan assisted a motorist with a disabled vehicle on the Farmington Falls Road in New Sharon.

02/11/2022 1416hrs, Deputy Elmes assisted a motorist with a disabled vehicle on the Wilton Road in Farmington.

02/11/2022 1443hrs, Deputy Cusson received a request for a welfare check at a residence on Main Street in Kingfield. The person was located and found to be ok.

02/11/2022 1456hrs, Deputy Morgan received an animal complaint at a residence on Norton Hill Road in Strong.

02/11/2022 1618hrs, Sgt. Bean responded to a report of a single vehicle accident off the Vienna Road in Chesterville. John Welch (57) of New Sharon was driving a 2010 MC pickup turning into a driveway of a tackle shop when it hit a tree stump that he did not see.

02/11/2022 1914hrs, Deputy Frost received a 911 call at a residence on the Barrow Road in Industry. This was an accidental dial.

02/11/2022 2056hrs, Deputy Frost received a 911 call at a residence on the Industry Road in New Sharon. This was an accidental dial.

Deputies conducted 29 building checks, one building was found to be not secure. Deputies also conducted eight elder checks and responded to 10 false 911 calls.