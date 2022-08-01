Franklin County Sheriff’s Office weekly report: Woman charged with burglary, theft

Franklin County Sheriff’s Office weekly report for July 23–29, 2022:

(All persons charged are innocent until proven guilty.)

07/23/2022 0148hrs, Deputy Elmes received a suspicious activity complaint at a residence on West Kingfield Road in Kingfield.

07/23/2022 0152hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a residential alarm on the Cottage Road in Dallas Plt. Everything was secure at the scene.

07/23/2022 0246hrs, Deputy Elmes received an alarm at a residence on the Hinds Road in Wyman Twp. This was a false alarm.

07/23/2022 0936hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on the Phillips Road in Strong. Jeffrey MacFarlane (44) of Harpswell was driving a 2010 Toyota Tacoma northbound when it went off the road into a ditch. MacFarlane was transported to FMH by Northstar for an evaluation, after being released he was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence, and two counts of violating conditions of release and transported to jail. Deputy Cusson assisted with the investigation, Strong Fire Dept. personnel responded to the scene.

07/23/2022 1112hrs, Deputy Gray responded to a report of a single vehicle rollover accident on the Industry Road in New Sharon. Kobe Sohns (22) of Fayette was driving a 2018 Chevy pickup southbound when it ran off the road to the right, struck trees and rolled over. As a result of the investigation, the driver was arrested on a charge operating under the influence and transported to jail. New Sharon Fire Dept. personnel responded to the scene as well as Collins wrecker service.

07/23/2022 1628hrs, Deputy Sholan received a complaint of a vehicle being driven in an erratic manner on the Farmington Falls Road in New Sharon. He was unable to locate the vehicle.

07/23/2022 1850hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a report of suspicious activity at a residence on Mingo Loop Road in Rangeley.

07/23/2022 1933hrs, Deputy Gray investigated several reports of a man on a motorcycle driving unsafely on Main Street in Strong. The man who lived on Main Street was identified and given a disorderly conduct warning.

07/23/2022 2023hrs, Deputy Sholan conducted a traffic stop on the Farmington Road in Strong. As a result of the stop, the driver Lucas Newell (26) of New Portland was arrested on an OUI charge and transported to jail.

07/23/2022 2132hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a report of fireworks being shot off after hours on the Stephen Road in Rangeley Plt. Two separate calls to dispatch were complaining about the noise. The people at that residence were identified and given disorderly conduct warnings.

07/23/2022 2214hrs, Deputy Sholan responded to a report of fireworks after hours at a residence off the River Road in Avon. The source of the complaint was not located.

07/24/2022 0727hrs, Deputy Gray responded to Main Street in Eustis where a woman there was acting strangely and appeared to the caller to have mental health issues. After speaking with the woman, he identified her as being from New York state and not in crises.

07/24/2022 1202hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to an alarm at a residence on the Chandler Road in Industry. All was secure at the scene.

07/24/2022 1435hrs, Deputy Gray received a 911 call at a residence on Haley Circle in Rangeley Plt. This was an accidental dial.

07/24/2022 1815hrs, Deputy Elmes assisted a motorist with a disabled vehicle on the Stratton Road in Dallas Plt.

07/24/2022 1944hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to Route 27 in Wyman Twp. where it was reported that a man with a beard stepped into the middle of the road waving his hands at the caller. The male was incoherent; Elmes did not find the individual.

07/24/2022 2025hrs Deputy Elmes responded to a disturbance call at a residence on Route 27 in Wyman Twp. Upon arrival he determined this was the same individual he had a call on at 1944hrs. The man had mental health issues but was not suicidal. Alternate housing was being looked into by family members.

07/25/2022 0741hrs, Deputy Gray responded to a report of a tree across the roadway on the Rangeley road in Lang Twp. DOT removed the tree.

07/25/2022 0921hrs, Deputy Gray received a complaint of vandalism to property at a camp on Porter Nadeau Road in Eustis. This turned out to have been a false complaint, nothing had been vandalized at the camp.

07/25/2022 0940hrs, Sgt. Richards received a request for a welfare check on the caller’s brother who has been missing since Saturday and last seen with a girl from the Rumford area. Richards located the brother in the Rumford area.

07/25/2022 1053hrs, Sgt. Bean and K-9 Bain conducted a routine K-9 search in the Jail.

07/25/2022 1315hrs, Deputy Gray received a harassment complaint at a residence on Pinkham Hill Road in Philips.

07/25/2022 1318hrs, Det. Charles received a complaint of suspicious activity on South Shore Drive in Rangeley Plt.

07/25/2022 1712hrs, Deputy Couture conducted a welfare check at a residence on Diller Line Road in Chesterville at the request of the caller who is a family friend. The person was found to be ok, and was only having phone issues.

07/25/2022 1850hrs, Deputy Davol received a 911 call at a residence on the Dodge Road in Phillips. The source of the call was not located.

07/25/2022 2029hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a car vs. deer accident on the Vienna Road in New Sharon. Mark Ranger (50) of Farmington was driving a 2020 Buick Encore when the collision occurred. DEW removed the deer.

07/25/2022 2057hrs, Deputy Couture investigated a harassment complaint at a residence on the Vienna Road in New Sharon.

07/25/2022 2242hrs, Sgt. Bean assisted Kennebec SO with an investigation that lead into New Vineyard.

07/26/2022 0013hrs, Sgt. Bean received a residential alarm on the Hinds Road in Wyman Twp. This was a false alarm.

07/26/2022 0346hrs, Sgt. Close responded to a car vs. deer accident on Norton Hill Road in Strong. Earnest Kempton (54) of Strong was driving a 2020 Chevy pickup when the collision occurred.

07/26/2022 0348hrs, Deputy Couture received an alarm at a residence on Salem Road in Freeman Twp. The building was secure.

07/26/2022 0838hrs, Deputy Couture investigated a harassment complaint at a residence on Pierpole Drive in Strong.

07/26/2022 1019hrs, Det. Charles assisted Kennebec SO with a burglary investigation that led into Rangeley.

07/26/2022 1233hrs, Sgt. Richards investigated what turned out to be a landlord/tenant dispute at a residence on the Farmington Road in Strong.

07/26/2022 1237hrs, Deputy Cusson investigated what turned out to be a civil issue between a land owner and a surveyor at a residence in Madrid off the Rangeley Road.

07/26/2022 1327hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a residential alarm on City Pond Road in Sandy River Plt. This was a false alarm.

07/26/2022 2303hrs, Sgt. Close received an animal complaint on the Chandler Road in Strong.

07/27/2022 0725hrs, Deputy Cusson arrested Herbert Brennan (53) on an active warrant who is a transient and turned himself in at the jail.

07/27/2022 0946hrs, Deputy Cusson served a trespass notice on a male on Kimball Pond Road in New Sharon.

07/27/2022 1013hrs, Sgt. Richards responded to a trespass complaint at a residence on Cape Cod Hill Road in New Sharon. Complainant caught the trespassers on a Ring Camera video.

07/27/2022 1540hrs, Sgt. Close received a 911 call at a residence on Chesterville Hill Road in Chesterville. The source of the call was not located.

07/27/2022 1658hrs, Sgt. Close responded to a car vs. deer accident on Lucy Knowles Road in Chesterville. Khloe Dean (18) of Chesterville was traveling on Lucy Knowles Road when the collision occurred. No injuries were reported.

07/27/2022 1932hrs, Sgt. Richards assisted a citizen in being repatriated with his lost wallet on the Stratton Road in Rangeley.

07/27/2022 2142hrs, Deputy Morgan conducted a traffic stop on the Lexington Road in Kingfield. As a result of the stop Walker Fleming (42) of New Portland was arrested on an OUI charge and transported to jail.

07/27/2022 2148hrs, Sgt. Close received a 911 call at a residence on West Kingfield Road in Kingfield. This was an accidental dial.

07/28/2022 0519hrs, Chief Lowell recovered a lost camera at the Height of the Land in Township D.

07/28/2022 1115hrs, Det. Charles conducted a welfare check at a residence on North Main Street in Strong. The person was located and found to be ok.

07/28/2022 1341hrs, Det. Charles received a 911 call on Web Lake in Weld. The source of the call was on the lake itself and could not be located.

07/28/2022 1441hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a domestic disturbance involving juveniles at a residence on the Chesterville Ridge Road in Chesterville. This is the second time of a disturbance at this residence involving the same children who are fighting beyond the control of the parent. DHHS was called to intervene.

07/28/2022 1637hrs, Deputy Morgan assisted a motorist with a disabled motor vehicle on the Mercer Road in New Sharon.

07/28/2022 1803hrs, Deputy Sholan served paperwork for the U.S. Marshall’s Office on a person in Lang Twp.

07/28/2022 1825hrs, Sgt. Close investigated a burglary complaint at a residence on West Freeman Road in Freeman Twp. where cash was stolen. His investigation eventually led him to the Fairbanks Road in Farmington, and with the assistance of Sgt. Jesse Clement of Farmington police arrested Katherine Folsom (39) of Farmington on charges of burglary Class B and theft of unauthorized taking or transfer, Class E. She was transported to jail without incident.

07/28/2022 2014hrs, Deputy Morgan received a complaint of a vehicle off the road on Zions Hill Road in Chesterville. He was unable to locate the vehicle.

07/29/2022 0244hrs, Deputy Sholan responded to an alarm at a camp on the Railroad Road in Madrid. He was unable to locate the camp.

07/29/2022 0802hrs, Deputy Cusson responded to a report of a cow in the road on Dutch Gap Road in Chesterville.

07/29/2022 1117hrs, Deputy Morgan received a complaint of a male from New Vineyard who likes to speed on the Ridge Road in Chesterville.

07/29/2022 1019hrs, Deputy Cusson received a 911 call at a residence on Evergreen Lane in Industry. This was an accidental dial.

07/29/2022 1143hrs, Deputy Couture received what turned out to be a civil issue regarding the sale of a truck on West Mills Road in Industry between coworkers.

07/29/2022 1201hrs, Deputy Cusson investigated a theft complaint at a residence on Red Rooster Ave. in Avon.

07/29/2022 1542hrs, Deputy Morgan received a complaint of a young male in a van speeding through town running stop signs in Weld.

07/29/2022 1630hrs, Deputy Morgan received a 911 call at a residence on Elderberry Road in Carthage. This was an accidental dial.

07/29/2022 1645hrs, Deputy Morgan conducted a traffic stop on the Ridge Road in Chesterville. As a result of the stop Thurman Brown III (34) of Rangeley was charged with operating without a license, failure to register vehicle and violating condition of release.

07/29/2022 1924hrs, Deputy Morgan received a complaint from a Carthage resident who came to the Sheriff’s Office to report people inside of the complainant’s residence. This is a reoccurring issue with the complainant who suffers from mental health issues. There were not people inside of the residence. Western Maine Behavioral was notified to assist.

07/29/2022 2057hrs, Deputy Morgan received a welfare check complaint on South Main Street in Strong. As a result of his check Brody Pond (25) of Farmington was arrested on a charge of violating condition of release and transported to jail.

07/29/2022 2231hrs, Deputy Sholan and Sgt. Bean responded to a disturbance call at a residence on Virgin Drive in Carthage. This turned out to be teenagers fighting at the residence. No charges were filed.

Deputies conducted building 15 checks. Deputies also conducted six elder checks and responded to seven false 911 calls.