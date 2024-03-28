Carmen Landry (1941 – 2024)

FARMINGTON – Carmen A. Landry, 82 of Wilton, passed away on March 26, 2024, after a long illness with diabetes. She was the daughter of Lionel (Rosy) and Jeannette Rossignol born September 2, 1941, in Waterville, Maine but knew Cecile as her mother after Jeanette passed away in 1944.

She married Richard Landry at St. Rose of Lima August 18, 1962; they made their home in Livermore Falls until moving to High St. in Wilton in 1966. Carmen was a communicant of St. Mary’s Catholic church in Wilton and then St. Rose of Lima.

As a teen, Carmen worked at Livermore Falls Shoe until she went to work at her father’s business, Rosy’s Pizza. Carmen worked at Forster Manufacturing where she worked for 31 years until her retirement.

She lived life to the fullest; her friends nicknamed her “Carmen Baby”. She loved music and you would often hear Elvis playing on her stereo.

She loved hosting family and friends in her home and especially enjoyed the porch at the family camp on Porter Lake. Carmen enjoyed traveling to visit with her family and grandchildren making many trips to Arizona and Georgia over the years.

Carmen is survived by her husband of 62 years, Richard, son John and wife Diane of Woodstock, GA and granddaughters Sarah and Michelle of Woodstock, GA. Her sisters Claudette (Maurice) Nadeau of Saco; and Gerri (Horace) Smith of Livermore. She is also survived by her many nieces and nephews and of course her extended family of friends. She is predeceased by her parents Rosy and Cecile, her mother Jeannette, and in-laws Joseph and Azelie Landry.

Many thanks to the close friends and neighbors that supported Carmen as her illness progressed in her later years. Much appreciation to the nurses and staff at Sandy River Center who provided much love and care during her stay.

A graveside service will be held at Lakeview Cemetery, US Route 2, Wilton, Maine at a later date. Arrangements by Finley Funeral Home, 15 Church Street, Livermore Falls, Maine.