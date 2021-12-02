Charles Albert Oliver Jr. (1957-2021)

FARMINGTON – Charles Albert Oliver Jr., 64, passed away on October 20, 2021, at Maine Medical Center in Portland.

He was born on July 13, 1957 in Farmington, son of Charles Sr. and Gladys (Bishop) Oliver. He received his GED from Mt. Blue High School. On May 13, 1984, Charles married Naomi Greenough in Norridgewock. He was self-employed as an auto mechanic in his own garage, and also worked at Edgewood Manor Nursing Home doing maintenance. Charles enjoyed his mechanical work, camping, fishing, hunting, cooking, and spending time with family.

Charles is survived by his wife of 38 years, Naomi Oliver of Farmington; four sons, Brown and wife Kelsey of Farmington, Chad and wife Rose of Farmington, Adam and wife Brook of Industry, and Nick of Waterville; two daughters, Cora and husband Mike of Temple, Charity and husband George of Rumford; five sisters, Elnora and husband Raynold of Wilton, Bonnie and husband Mike of Wilton, Lisa of Rumford, Marie and husband Colis of Jay, and Alberta of Farmington; three brothers, Arthur and wife Rosemary of Wilton, Burchard and wife Katrina of Mexico, and Ernie of Turner.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.