WATERVILLE – Connie Evans, 71, of Waterville, passed away of natural causes on Wednesday, March 31, 2021.

She was a daughter of Chester and Ruth Taylor of Farmington. She graduated from Farmington High School and Pierce Beauty School in Portland. Connie lived in New York for a short time, then returned to Skowhegan. She also resided in Belfast, Palermo, Stonington, and most recently in Waterville with her companion Lewis Fuller.

Connie worked for a short time at Robbins Lumber, Embee Cleaners, Searsmont Manufacturing, as a nanny for the Rares family, then eventually retired from Maine General in Augusta. She took pride in her housekeeping abilities, loved putting puzzles together, playing cards with her sister Bonnie, antique shopping, in her earlier days watching her son wrestle, and going for car rides.

Connie is survived by her sister Bonnie Ladd and husband Wayne of Rome; grandson, Logan Chipman of Bucksport; granddaughter Kaylee Wadleigh and husband Cameron of Bucksport; three great grandchildren; step daughter, Ann Merrill of Corinth; many nieces, nephews and cousins; sister in-law, Marjorie Taylor of Farmington; and companion, Lewis Fuller of Waterville.

She was predeceased by her parents, Chester and Ruth Taylor; her brothers, Robert and Daniel; and her son, Bruce “Chippy” Chipman Jr.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial donation can be made to the American Heart Association, PO Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241-7005, www.heart.org or to the American Alzheimer’s Association, 383 US Route One #2C, Scarborough, ME 04074, www.alz.org.

At Connie’s request there will be no visitation hours or funeral services. A Graveside Service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.