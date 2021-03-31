David Hall (1943 – 2021)

I, David Hall (1943 to 2021), submit to my friends and family my obituary. Because I have been so blessed in life I wanted to prepare this from my perspective. On March 10, I went to join my mother, father and brother. I was born the eldest of three children (Dianne Moore and Douglas Hall (deceased) born to Elden ‘Pete’ Hall and Verna Pundt Hall. I was brought up and schooled in Farmington, graduating from Farmington High School in 1961. Although physically I was always one of the smallest in my classes, I was fortunate in sports, running cross country, skiing, running track and my junior and senior year playing football. From high school I went to the University of Maine, Orono graduating in 1966.

Two days after graduation, I married Kamilla Williams and we were blessed with four children (Duane, Bethany, Scott and Eric). They in turn gave me 10 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. I enjoyed every moment in life that I spent with them, and only regret not having been able to spend more time with them all.

Growing up I had no interest in the military but had a two year US Army obligation as a result of ROTC in college. After serving my initial two years, I felt the military would be the life for me. During my more than 20 years of active duty, I served in bases across the U.S. and Vietnam, Germany, and Turkey. I went to language school to learn Turkish, received an advanced degree and was the recipient of a Bronze Star medal in Vietnam. Although the Army was very good to me, it was not always easy for my family.

After military retirement I went to work for Lockheed Martin for 20 years as a Senior Program Manager, managing major defense related acquisition in the U.S., Poland, England and Norway.

In 1999 after separating from Kamilla, I married Cynthia ‘Cindy’ Kyes. We completely enjoyed our times living in Europe, Maine and Florida. One of the most difficult times of my life was losing Cindy to breast cancer in 2017.

A year after an introduction by friends, I married Christine Greenleaf. She brought so much joy and happiness to my life.

I have been so very blessed in life and pray for the same for my wife, children, grandchildren and great grandchildren and friends.

David’s family and friends are devastated by their loss, but are left with the fondest memories of him. He touched many people in the many places he lived throughout his life, including Germany, Turkey, Poland, Norway as well as Texas, New Jersey, Colorado, Virginia, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, his home state of Maine and of course Florida. He also enjoyed cruising the high seas, even becoming a “platinum member” of Disney because of how many different cruises he was able to enjoy over the years.

In both Maine and Florida, David was a beloved neighbor and talented gardener, both his homes resplendent with fruit trees, berries, vegetables and flowers. He loved having his annual summer barbeque at the home he built on Clearwater, often hosting up to a hundred people, sharing good food, music and company, and of course showing off his lush gardens! He truly enjoyed sharing the fruits of his labor with friends and family. Each year the neighbors in Florida couldn’t wait to arrive from the cold of Maine because they knew Dave had gotten there beforehand and started planting.

David is remembered as hard working, loving, brave, resilient, talented, and intelligent. He was looked up to and loved by many who mourn the loss of a truly great man, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, friend, soldier, colleague, teacher, and neighbor. We’ll miss you, Dave, and salute all that you have accomplished.

David will be buried with Military Honors at the Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Augusta. Due to COVID restrictions, the service will not be open to the public.