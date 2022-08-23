David W. Leitch, 86

PHILLIPS – David Watson Leitch, 86, of Phillips, and Ocala, FL, passed away peacefully on Aug. 12, 2022 with his loving family by his side.

Dave was born in Lawrence, Mass., and raised in Weymouth, Mass., where he met his high school sweetheart and devoted wife of 66 years, June Priscilla Badger. Dave and June married in 1956 in Worms, Germany while he was enlisted in the U.S. Army, post-World War II. They raised their family in Abington, moved to Quincy in 1985, and, in 1995, began summering in Maine and wintering in Florida.

Dave graduated from Weymouth High School and Boston University. He had an entrepreneurial spirit from a young age and worked for Farm Family Life Insurance Co. before affiliating with New England Life Insurance Company. He later became part owner of Burgin Platner Insurance Co. in Quincy with his cousins, Jack and Ned Platner.

Among his many hobbies and interests, Dave enjoyed deep sea fishing, cross country skiing, reading Civil War and mystery novels, extensive traveling, 30 years vacationing on Moosehead Lake, renovating his old farm house in Phillips and keeping its fields mowed on his favorite John Deere tractors.

He was a dedicated family patriarch, sharing a wealth of knowledge, providing sound advice, and being a trusted confidant.

He is survived by his beloved wife, June (Badger) Leitch; his four loving children: Janet Matheson and her partner Roger Dougenik of Whitman, Dianne Donadio and her husband Ed of Whitman, Ken Leitch and his wife Lorraine of Hanover, and Mark Leitch of Whitman; his cherished grandchildren: Jessica, Andrea, Crystal, David, Claire, Corey, and Jeffrey; nine great-grandchildren; and his brothers: Bob and his wife Jan of Hampton, Conn., and Roger and his wife Rosemary of Woodland, TX.

He is predeceased by his parents Watson and Marjorie “Midge” (Platner) Leitch, his brother Bill, his grandson Brian, and his great-granddaughter Cali. Dave will be forever remembered by his sister-in-law Marilyn Doble and her husband Bruce, sister-in-law Harriet Rockwell, extended family, dear friends, and others whose lives he touched throughout the years.

A Celebration of Dave’s life will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be considered in his memory to Androscoggin Home Health Care and Hospice, 15 Strawberry Avenue, Lewiston, ME 04240.

