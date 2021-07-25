Debra L. Waddle (1959-2021)

SEYMOUR, Tenn. – Debra L. Waddle (Sargent) passed away unexpectedly on July 2, with her loving husband Bill at her side.

She started her journey on December 4, 1959, in Norwalk California born to Harley and Joan (Trudeau) Sargent. During her life, Deb excelled in many areas both professionally and personally. She found her professional calling in the construction industry where she traveled all over the country, but also had stints as a real estate agent and owner of multiple pet stores. Her passion for animals carried into her later life where her soft spot for rescue dogs lead to many an adoption, usually having up to four at any given time. She always had an abundance of love to share and could often be found sprucing up whatever property she and Bill owned while the dogs were running around the yard. Deb was always giving of herself, bringing her neighbors together, making sure they were all friends and encouraging everyone to be kind and watch out for one another. She had a knack for making people feel like they mattered. On April 15th, 1995, she married the love of her life Bill Waddle where they settled into her final home in Seymour, TN.

Deb is survived, loved and dearly missed by her parents Harley and Joan, husband Bill, son Casey Abbott his wife Allison and their two children Emilia and Henry of Kennebunk, Maine; brother Glen Sargent of Lewiston, Maine; brother Michael Sargent and wife Terry of East Madrid, Maine; brother Douglas Sargent and wife Delena of Strong, Maine and 7 nieces. A gathering to celebrate her life was held at her home in Tennessee and there will be a private family gathering in Maine.