Donald W. Evans (1948-2022)

AUBURN – Donald (Don) William Evans of Farmington, went to be with the Lord on June 3, 2022.

Don was gracious and friendly and liked to make a joke or two especially about his age. Don had a youthful adventurous spirit that was always up for anything. Don was always patient and cherished time with his family and friends.

Don was born in Longmont, Colo., as the first son to the late Mildred Dunn Evans and David Evans. Don grew up in Longmont where he finished High School and then moved to Boulder, Colo., to attend Colorado University. In Boulder Don met his first wife Karen Ann Evans, and received his bachelor degree. After college Don and Karen moved to Baltimore, Maryland where they taught high school during the days and attended law school at Baltimore University in the evening. During these years, they were blessed with two daughters and were known on campus for attending classes with their young daughters on their backs in carriers. Don graduated with his Juris Doctor in 1978 and became a member of the Barr Association on 1979.

After Don’s divorce, Don moved back to Colorado where he became a vice president at Silverado Savings and Loans, met the love of his life and wife Tricia Evans and became the devoted father to James Cockerham.

Don and his family moved to New Hampshire in 1988 where he was chief financial officer to several banks and credit unions. He continued his love of teaching by teaching law at local colleges in the evening and was an active and proud member of the Barr Association.

Don and Tricia retired in Mystic, Conn., where they spent many enjoyable days on their beloved boat Whiskey River. They also enjoyed gardening, antiquing and passing; what seemed like an endless supplies, of Starburst to their beautiful grandchildren.

Don was well known in the community in both Mystic and eventually western Maine where it is easy to see his friends became his extended family and is greatly missed by them.

Don is survived by his children at their families; James Cockerham and wife Brenna Cockerham, Elizabeth Medwick and her husband Stephen Medwick and Sarah Siller and her husband Mark Siller. Don is also survived by his brother David Evans and his wife Sandy Evans and will be greatly missed by his grandchildren: Eric, Alice, Ethan, Samuel, Sophia, Colton, Robert and Anslee. Don was proceeded in death by his wife of thirty one years, Patricia Evans.