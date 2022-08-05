Douglas A. White (1957-2022)

NEW SHARON – Douglas A. White, (aka “Dug Bug”, “Uncle Buck”), 65, of New Sharon, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Wednesday, July 20, 2022. He was born in Farmington on January 7, 1957, son of Everett and Kathleen (Reid) White. Doug was educated in the Kingfield schools and graduated from Mt. Abram High School in 1975. He married Cheryl K. Chastain of Baytown, Texas on January 14, 1989, at their home in New Sharon. Doug worked for Cianbro, International Paper Co., and Verso Paper, retiring in November of 2015 after 28 years. He also worked odd jobs, but the one he enjoyed the most was helping out at Riverbend Campground in Leeds, where he and Cheryl had a seasonal campsite for many years. He loved the outdoors and enjoyed going camping and sitting around the campfire telling stories while drinking his favorite beverage. He also enjoyed fishing and ice fishing, archery, playing mud football for the Carrabassett Valley Rats in Kingfield, riding his Harley, and attending United Bikers of Maine events. He enjoyed meeting new people from all over, and hanging out with family and friends. He had a passion for playing drums and listening to rock and roll. He was a member of the lighting and set up crew for the rock band “The Blend” in the late 70’s and early 80’s, and would fill in for the drummer from time to time. During his travels, he was fortunate enough to meet and party with Bob Seger and many other very talented musicians. He also sat in an airport bar and shared a few beverages and good conversation with Dan Marino of the Miami Dolphins. He loved and appreciated the unconditional companionship of his little fur buddies, Buddy and Lil Bit.

Doug is survived by his nieces, Debbie Storer and husband Tim of Weld, Heidi Shea and husband Mike of Livermore; nephews, Mike White and wife Tammy of New Sharon, Steve White and wife Michelle of North Jay; daughter, Amy; one granddaughter; many cousins; extended family and friends, including his lifelong friend, Michael “Frenchie” Lecours. He was predeceased by his wife, Cheryl; his parents; and his brothers, Steve and Olin.

Donations in Doug’s memory may be sent to support the Franklin County Animal Shelter, 550 Industry Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.

A graveside memorial service will be held on Wednesday, August 17, 2022 at 11:30 am, at the Sunnyside Cemetery, 85 Main St., in Kingfield. We encourage people to share their favorite “Doug” story, as we know there are many to be told. A celebration of his life will immediately follow at The Woodsman Restaurant, 372 Main St., in Kingfield. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.