Elizabeth “Snip” Rolfe (1956-2022)

FARMINGTON – Elizabeth “Snip” Rolfe, 66, passed away on May 6, 2022 at the Androscoggin Hospice House in Auburn.

She was born on March 15, 1956 in Farmington, daughter of Fred, Sr. and Julia (Brackett) Rolfe. Snip graduated from Mt. Abram High School in the class of 1975. Over the years, she worked at G.H. Bass, Farmington Shoe, and Forster Manufacturing Co. More recently, she did housekeeping in private homes. Snip enjoyed doing crafts, going to truck pulls and mudding. When she was younger, she loved to go dancing.

Snip is survived by her daughter, Katrina “Katie” Steward and husband Chris of Phillips; grandkids, Johnathan, Kaleena, Blaze, Christopher, Valentino, Eva and Hailey; brother, Fred Rolfe Jr. of Maine; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by three brothers, Rex Scott Ellis, Lynn “Butch” Ellis, and Jerry Ellis; two sisters, Nancy Lee Morgan and Anita Dunham.

Donations in Snip’s memory may be made to the United Methodist Economic Ministry, 1458 Salem Road, Salem, ME 04983.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, June 4, 2022, at 1 p.m., at the Avon Town Hall, 1116 Rangeley Road, in Avon. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.