Francis Lowell (1945-2024)

COPLIN PLANTATION – Francis Lowell, born March 9, 1945, left this earth on April 23, 2024. Francis enjoyed life the way he wanted, drinking Busch beer and smoking Kool 100 cigarettes. He was a hard-working family man. A loving husband and devoted father and grampa. Francis dedicated his working life to Central Maine Power Company for over 30 years. When he retired, he started an excavation business.

Francis leaves behind his wife Linda of almost 42 years; his oldest son, Stillman and wife Kelly of Warren, NH; oldest daughter, Nancy and husband Chuck of Boothbay, ME; son, Basil and wife Stacy of Sarasota, FL; son, James of Coplin Plantation; and his youngest daughter, Rose and her soon-to-be-husband Evan of Bath, ME; long awaiting grandsons, Basil, Emmitt and Hudson Grady of Sarasota FL.; a special young man that he loved as a grandson, Kotlyn Williams; his brother, Mike; two sisters, Linda Thibodeau and Leanna Wilber; a sister-in-law, Susan, all of Rangeley ME; many nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life will be determined at a later date.

Arrangements are under the care of Dan and Scott’s Cremation and Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington Maine, where memories, photos and condolences may be shared at dsfuneral.com.