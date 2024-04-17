Gail Penney (1938-2024)

STRONG – Gail E. Penney, 85 of Strong, passed away on Thursday April 11, 2024, with family by her side. Gail was born May 23, 1938, to Guy and Maxine Enman of Strong, Maine where Gail graduated Strong High School and proudly raised her family. Gail was employed at local restaurants and manufacturers during her working years.

Gail will be remembered for her love of cooking and sharing her beloved recipes with printed cookbook, Welcome to my Kitchen, and her many knitting, sewing, and crochet projects, her love for the Red Sox, and family gatherings.

Gail, sister, mother, grandmother, and friend will be greatly missed and will leave us with many memories we will hold dear to our hearts.

Gail is survived by her brothers, Wallace Enman and Danny Enman; sons, Paul Penney and Timothy Penney; daughters, Kathy McClure and husband James, Jewel Rowe and husband Errol; grandchildren, Stephen and Angela Wilkinson, Cassie Darnell and husband Shawn, Katie Handrahan and husband Joshua, Alicia Rowe; great grandchildren, Wesley, Stephen, Samantha, Kahlyn, Kavan, Peyton, Kasen; and great-great grandchildren, Alayna and Alexander.

Gail is predeceased by her son Michael Penney; daughter-in-law, Jean Penney; and granddaughter Stephanie Wilcox.

A celebration of life will be held at the White Elephant in Strong, May 4 from 1-4 p.m.

Arrangements are under the care of Dan and Scott’s Cremation and Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington Maine, where memories, photos and condolences may be shared at dsfuneral.com.