Helen Tolman (1941-2021)

Helen Tolman was a caring wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. On December 27, 2021, she left this world peacefully in her sleep surrounded by family after a hard-fought battle with kidney disease at the age of 80.

A graveside service will be held Jan. 17 at 9 a.m. at the Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery in Dallas TX, followed by a reception at 1pm at the family home at 4709 Fulbrook Drive, Parker, TX.

She was born on Jan. 23, 1941, in Farmington Maine to Fred Clifton Pratt and Ruth Ennis Pratt.

Helen spent summers at Clearwater Lake in Farmington Maine. After graduating from Farmington high school in 1959, she went on to study business at Westbrook College. She met the love of her life, Scott Tolman during high school and corresponded daily with him while he served in the Air Force. They were married in August of 1960 and subsequently moved to Safford, Arizona. She was a homemaker while her husband was a medical lab X-ray technologist. In 1970 she gave birth to her only child: David.

Helen and Scott moved to Texas in 2000 to be closer to their only grandchild.

Helen was an active member of the First United Methodist Churches of both Safford, Arizona and Allen, Texas. Helen loved spending time in the kitchen, creating delicious meals for her family. She enjoyed spending time and traveling with Scott, whether to their cabin on Mount Graham, on a cruise through Russia, or to Israel with their church. She devoted much of her time and energy as a caregiver to family members, including her husband, until he passed away in March of 2021 at the age of 83, after over 60 years of marriage.

Mrs. Tolman is survived by her son David Tolman and his spouse Kristin Tolman, and her granddaughter Kaitlin Tolman.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Scott Tolman, and her brother William C. Pratt.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the National Kidney Foundation.