James W. Folsom (1944-2021)



LEWISTON – James W. Folsom, 76, of Auburn died Thursday, March 25 at the Woodlands Memory Care Center surrounded by loved ones. He was born Oct. 1, 1944, a son of the late Francis and Alma (Pillsbury) Folsom.

In his younger years, he and his family ran the 100-acre Folsom Farm on the Intervale Road in Farmington, growing corn, haying, and “milking a hundred head of cattle” two times a day. He attended Farmington High School, graduating in 1963. During his high school years, he was a member of the Farmington baseball and Greyhound’s ski teams. He was skilled in alpine, cross country, and jumping, later competing for the US National Team in Steamboat Springs, Colorado. He later owned Emery’s Fashions and Ski Shop in Farmington, combining his passion for skiing with his very social nature. He knew no stranger and was always up for a good time. He always maintained a positive attitude, a love for gardening, and infectious laugh (especially during Happy Hour), and could build or fix anything imaginable.

On March 5, 1988, he married Joann Bouffard, and they recently celebrated their 33rd wedding anniversary. After living and working in the Lewiston area, in 2005, they moved to Englewood, FL where he worked for Sandpiper Condominiums until his retirement. Upon being diagnosed with cancer and dementia, he and Joann decided to move back to his favorite place, Maine.

Jim was admired for his positive attitude and lively spirit, even when faced with the challenges of the last few years. He was a wonderful husband, father, “Bumpa”, brother, and friend. His beautiful smile and “life of the party attitude”, will surely be missed by all who knew him.

He is survived by his wife, Joann of Auburn; son, Todd and his wife, Yolanda of Houston, TX; daughter, Tammy and her wife, Kris of Knoxville, TN; three grandchildren, Haley, Skyla, and TJ; his brother, Roger of Farmington; and his best friend, Bradee. He was predeceased by an infant son, Terrence James; his sister, Joan Hargreaves; and two brothers, Duane and Norman.

Public memorial services will be held at the Wiles Remembrance Center: Adams~McFarlane Chapel, 137 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington on Monday, April 5 at 11 am with Rev. John Gensel, officiating with current Maine Covid-19 guidelines being observed. Private interment will be at Fairview Cemetery later in the spring. The family suggests that in lieu of flowers, memorial donations be considered to the Alzheimer’s Association of Maine, 383 US Rt.#1, #2C, Scarborough, ME 04074 or www.alz.org. Memories, photos, and a memorial video may be shared in his Book of Memories at www.wilesrc.com.