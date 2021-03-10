Jay R. Curtiss (1964-2021)

FARMINGTON – Jay R. Curtiss, 56, passed away February 10th, 2021 at his residence in Lewiston. He was born April 1st, 1964 to James and Jacquelyn (Wright) Curtiss in Farmington. He attended Mt. Blue High School.

Jay is remembered by his son, Cameron, for his love of music and friendly attitude. He also loved animals. Having a variety of pets, dogs, cats, hamsters, and even a ferret. He enjoyed boating and snowmobiling on Wilson Lake in Wilton where he lived until moving to Lewiston in 2013. Jay was a “jack of all trades” working mostly in maintenance.

He survived by his son Cameron (Cam) of Providence, Rhode Island; brother James (Jim) Curtiss and his wife Ellen of New Sharon; brother Jon Curtiss of Farmington; sister Joy Toothaker and her husband Kenneth (Kenny) of Dryden; sister-in-law Patricia (Pat) Curtiss of East Dixfield; and his nephews and nieces.

He was predeceased by his loving parents, James (Jim) and Jacquelyn (Jackie) (Wright) Curtiss and his brother Jack Curtiss.

There will be no services. Memorial donations may be made to the Franklin County Animal Shelter, 550 Industry Road, Farmington, ME 04938.