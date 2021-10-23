Joan Jackson (1954-2021)

JAY – Joan Jackson, 67, of Jay, died Friday evening, October 15, at her home in Jay. She was born in Jonesort, a daughter of John and Barbara (Gray) Dalot and attended local schools. She worked at GH Bass, Cole-Hahn, and Forster Manufacturing in her younger years and married Frederick Arthur Jackson who died April 15, 1983. Joan loved being a mother and grandmother and she enjoyed nature; fishing, boating, swimming, and flower gardening. She also loved jewelry.

She is survived by her sons, Wesley and his wife, Nicole of Jay and Ransom and his wife, Amanda of Sabattus; grandchildren, Tristan, Owen, Deakin, Adreion, Ashlyn, and Jared Jackson, and Maddux and Mia Guimond; siblings, Gerry, Brenda, Bruce, and Alvin; In addition to her parents, she was prdeceased by her husband; daughter, Ann; brother, John; and sister, Wanda.

Private family graveside memorial services will be held at Birchland Cemetery, East Dixfield Road, Jay. Memories may be shared in her Book of Memories at www.wilesrc.com. Cremation care and memorial services are being cared for and provided by the Wiles Remembrance Centers, 308 Franklin Road, Jay.