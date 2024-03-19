Karin Fernald (1973-2024)

WILTON – Karin Marie (Beisaw) Fernald, 51, of Wilton passed away peacefully with her family by her side on the morning of Friday, March 15, 2024 at Maine Medical Center in Portland. Karin was born in Farmington on February 24, 1973, the daughter of Paul and Sharyn (Hobbs) Beisaw.

Karin’s passion was caring for her clients, she worked in the healthcare field and as a private duty CNA for years and was last employed as a CNA with LEAP. She completely absorbed herself in the lives of her clients, they became a part of her extended family.

When Karin was not caring for her clients, she was organizing some sort of family and friend get together or planning a special party for someone. Being surrounded by her family especially activities where she could engage with children, especially her son Cole, his friends, and her nieces and nephews was always a highlight. Karin also enjoyed spending time in the garden, making a craft to share with others or cooking one of her favorite meals to share. An avid animal lover, having numerous pets over the years, none were more special or loved over another.

Karin will be remembered for her infectious smile, her love of everyone and willingness to help anyone she knew, she will be greatly missed.

Karin is survived by her son Cole Fernald of Farmington, her parents Paul & Sharyn (Hobbs) Beisaw of Wilton, her siblings, Kimberly Minns and her husband, Ernest of Wilton, and her brother Ryan Beisaw of Lewiston. She is survived by her aunt Helen Hobbs of Jay; aunt Jean Hobbs Kenerson of Florida, uncle Peter Hobbs of Florida, aunt Patricia Hobbs Taylor of Florida, aunt Linda Beisaw of Florida, aunt Claire FitzPatric of Wilton, and aunt Mary Lynn Scott of Wilton. She is survived by her nieces and nephews, Taylin and Carter Beisaw of Lewiston, Steven Minns and his wife, Domonique of Fayetteville, NC and Hannah Minns of Rowlett, Texas. Karin is also survived by her cousins, Peggy Hobbs of Washington, Cathy Hobbs of Maine, Beverly Hobbs Wilson of Hamden, Rebecca Hobbs of Portland, Brandon & Jennifer Hobbs of Jay, Lindsay Hobbs Ussery of Florida, Russell & Gayle Andrews of Brunswick, Alan Beisaw of Wilton, Leigh Elwell of Auburn.

Karin is predeceased by her great grandmother, Mary (Minnie) Hathaway, grandparents, Art and Ada Beisaw, Grandparents, Clayton and Frances (Hathaway) Hobbs, uncle Michael Hobbs, uncle David Beisaw, uncle Rollie and aunt Evelyn Hobbs and uncle Paul and aunt Mary Hathaway.

Family and friends are invited to Karin’s Memorial Service on Saturday, March 23, 2024, at 2:00 pm at Wiles Remembrance Center, 137 Farmington Falls Rd, Farmington. Interment will take place in the family lot in Lakeview Cemetery in the spring. Following Karin’s service, a reception of light refreshments will be served. In lieu of flowers donations in Karin’s memory may be made to the Franklin County animal Shelter, 550 Industry Rd, Farmington, Maine 04938. Honored to be caring for the family of Karin Marie (Beisaw) Fernald is Wiles Remembrance Center where you can view the Live Stream of her service, her picture video or leave words of sympathy, reflections or photos at www.wilesrc.com in her Book of Memories.