Lillian Knapp (1931-2021)

PHILLIPS – Lillian Mae Richards Knapp, 90 of Phillips, passed away peacefully on Wednesday,

July 14, 2021 in Farmington. She was a loving wife, mother, mother-in-law, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, sister-in-law, aunt, niece and friend.

She was born April 11, 1931 in Phillips, the daughter of Linwood and Iola Tibbetts Richards. She attended Strong Elementary, Strong Grammar School and Strong High School from which she graduated from in 1949.

On September 17, 1950 Lillian married Glendon (Cy) Knapp in Kingfield. Together with Cy, she raised five children, Courtney, Wayne, Frances, Melany and Kathy as a working mom.

Places Lillian worked included Forster’s Mill in Strong and Diamond Match in Phillips. In 1968 she began a long career working for MSAD 58 in Phillips. Most of her children and grandchildren were students in the Phillips Schools where she was there serving lunches to the students and then running the office at the Phillips Primary School. She retired from MSAD 58 in 2002 as the school secretary but came out of retirement for 6 more years where she assisted her daughter Kathy, in the library, at the Phillips Middle School.

She was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary in Phillips, a leader of Girl and Boy Scout troops in Phillips and a Hostess at the Historical House during Old Home Days in Phillips.

Lillian will be remembered for her unconditional love for her family. She had a great love for the holidays. For each holiday she decorated her house beautifully, right up until Easter of this year. At Christmas time, she made sure each one of her family members received a gift. She opened her home on holidays to celebrate with them all. She always celebrated their birthdays with gifts and going to parties. She also enjoyed collecting dolls and teddy bears, which she decorated her house with year round.

She was always up for a day out, which many times consisted of a day long shopping trip, lunch out (I’ll have what you’re having) and most times ending with an ice cream. She will always be remembered for her love for ice cream; she enjoyed her last dish this past Saturday during an outing. She was the strongest, most loving lady and will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

Lillian is survived by, two sons, Courtney Knapp and wife Deborah, Wayne Knapp and wife Patti; three daughters, Frances Masterman and husband David, Melany Buxton and husband Michael, Kathleen Howard and husband Mark; grandchildren, Amanda and Nate Wilkins, Kristie and Steve White, Kiley Knapp and Russell Chretien, Kael Knapp and Corrie Osgood, Robert and Alice Masterman, Adam and Shellen Masterman, Ethan and Abby Masterman, Meghan and Curtis Tyler, Kayla and Josh Hill and Alix and Phil Shurtleff; great-grandchildren, Michael and Brooke Wilkins, Connor and Ashlynn Dailey, Declan, Madison, Brendan and Liam White, Lily and Sawyer Bachelder, Starr Osgood and Hazen Knapp, Annie, Robin and Haden Masterman, Fionna Raley-Theberge and Sárëdhiel Masterman, Elliott, Liam, Sullivan and Aurora Masterman, Chelsie and Avery Tyler, Ayden and Camden Hill, and Bodhi and Brooks Shurtleff; sisters-in-law Anna Knapp and Helen Brackett; brother-in-law Nate Brackett; and many nieces and nephews.

Lillian was predeceased by husband, Glendon Knapp, in 1996; grandson, Casey Knapp, in 1983; parents, Linwood and Iola Richards; sisters Hilda Nile, Ruth Knowles and Maxine Stebbins; and brother Leslie Adley.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Lillian’s memory to: Phillips Elementary School PTO, 1401 Rangeley Road, Phillips, ME 04966.

A Graveside Service will be held on Saturday, August 28, 2021 at 1 p.m., at the Sunnyside Cemetery in Kingfield. On the same day, a Celebration of Life gathering will be held at 2 p.m., at The Inn on Winter’s Hill in Kingfield. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington ME 04938.