Linda Moody (1947-2021)

MADISON — Linda A. Moody, of Madison, went to be with her Heavenly Father on Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021, peacefully at her home. She was surrounded by her loved ones. She was born in Skowhegan, ME, June 9, 1947, a daughter of Albert and Thelma Caswell.

She worked as a CNA for many years, the job she loved the most was at Redington Fairview Hospital where she was known for her famous milkshakes. She enjoyed spending quality time with her family; she was a loving mother and grandmother. Linda loved the summertime where she would enjoy swimming in her sister’s pool, going to the beach, and bathing in the sun. She was an avid crocheter who enjoyed making afghans, mittens, and scarfs; which she would donate and give to many. She loved the TV, her favorites to watch were animal shows and soaps, and she enjoyed these while eating her favorite snack of popcorn. She will always be remembered for her laugh and unique personality. Anyone who knew her always knew what she was thinking. She was a kind soul with a big heart. She will be missed dearly by her family, friends, and everyone who knew her.

She is survived by her daughters Stephanie Gaboury and husband Linwood of Industry; Valerie Seitz and husband Ken of Deerfield, N.H; son Curtis Moody and companion Karen (Luce) of Wilton; Granddaughters Mariah Robbins and husband David of Chelsea; Megan Shardlow and husband Branden of Industry; Marleigh Gaboury of Industry; Alihya Moody of Wilton; Grandsons Ryan Whatmough and companion Danielle of Deerfield N.H, Joshua Whatmough and wife Carly of Deerfield N.H; Ashton Moody of Wilton; Great granddaughters Florence and Josie Shardlow of Industry; Great Grandsons Ethen and Landon Whatmough of Deerfield N.H; Jack Robbins of Chealsea; Sister Connie Higgs and husband Alan of Madison; Brothers Ronnie Caswell and wife Lana of Norridgewock; Darrell Caswell and wife Pat of East Madison; Her good friends Sue and Barbara; As well as many Nieces and Nephews.

A special thank you to nieces Amy Ashbrook- Ellis and Candi Ashbrook. She was predeceased by her parents Albert and Thelma Caswell and sister Holly Goodrich. A special thank you to everyone who has taken care of her throughout her illness these last few years. A private burial will be in the spring 2021.

The family asks in lieu of flowers, to donate to ABCF (American Breast Cancer Foundation), 10400 Little Patuxent Parkway, Suite 480, Columbia, Maryland 21044 or American Liver Foundation, PO Box 299, West Orange, NJ 07052.

Arrangements under the care and direction Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, Skowhegan.