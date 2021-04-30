Mary C. Morris (1943 – 2021)

EUSTIS – Mary Catherine Morris, 77, of Eustis, died comfortably at home after a many year battle with idiopathic pulmonary disease. She was born July 16th, 1943 in Peabody, Massachusetts, the daughter of the late John and Helen Birmingham. Mary graduated from Saint John’s High School, as the Class President, and from Salem State College with a degree in Education.

She is survived by her children, daughter Elizabeth Driscoll, husband Brian, and grandsons Boden and Devin of Portsmouth, NH, and son John Morris and wife Jennefer of Eustis. Mary is also survived by her sister and brother-in-law, Helen and James Sellers; sister-in-law, Janet Birmingham; eleven nieces and nephews and their significant others, children and great-grandchildren. Mary was predeceased by her husband William Morris; her brother, William Birmingham; her brother and sister-in-law, Jack and Eleanore Birmingham; and sister-in-law, Nancy Morris.

Mary worked as a teacher for many years in Peabody, MA, Vassalboro and Waterville. After marrying the love of her life, Bill Morris, they built a lovely home in Fairfield. They lived in Fairfield for many years before embarking on their next adventure in Eustis where they bought the Pines Market. Since 1983, Mary has been affectionately greeting customers at the front counter of the Pines Market. She began the Flagstaff Area Business Association and was an active member of St John’s Catholic Church and the Eustis – Stratton Lions Club.

Happiness for Mary was being with family and friends, a good laugh, a good meal and preferably a boat. She enjoyed the ‘early days’ on the Cape with great friends where she met her Billy. She loved family reunions and amazing sunsets at Snow Pond and lobsters and boating adventures in South Bristol. Mary was always most happy being with and caring for her grandsons, Boden and Devin, and her much loved grand dogs.

We would like to say thank you to the amazing people who made it possible for her to remain at home during her final days: Jennefer Morris, Jean, Laurie, Patty, Emily, and Taren.

A private funeral mass will be held at the St. John’s Catholic Church in Stratton. Public graveside services will be on Saturday, June 5, 2021 at 2 pm at the Flagstaff Cemetery in Eustis, with a reception to follow at Tea Pond Camps. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in Mary’s name to the Arnold Trail Snowmobile Club, PO Box 152, Eustis, ME 04936.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, Me 04938.