Matthew Joshua Marshall (1986-2021)

BRIDGTON – Matthew “Matt” Joshua Marshall, 34, of Bridgton, ME passed away unexpectedly Thursday February 18, 2021.

Matt was born on December 19, 1986 in New Bedford, Massachusetts, son of Deborah Marshall and Gene Marshall Jr.

From a young age Matt excelled at everything he did. He especially liked sports and it showed out on the field. He enjoyed baseball, hockey, and riding dirt bikes.

Matt was a graduate of Lake Region High School in Naples, class of 2005. While there he joined the wrestling team and played hockey. He was a force to be reckoned with. He went on to study at Southern Maine Community College earning an Associate of Applied Science in Criminal Justice.

Matt was not one to shy away from hard work. The harder the better he used to say. He worked most of his life with concrete, pouring forms and finishing floors, and even owning his own company which he was very proud of. Anyone who knew Matt would say he had a great work ethic, and he was the hardest working guy they knew. It did not matter whether it was scorching hot out or freezing cold, he would not stop until the job was done no matter what.

Matt loved his mother Debbie more than anything and he always told her she was the one who gave him the strength to battle anything that came his way. He was always playing “tricks” on his brother Nick when they were little. Like the time he gave him a haircut with a hole puncher. But truth be told Matt loved him so much and could not have been prouder of the man he is today. He enjoyed having in depth conversations with his late grandfather Earl, golfing with his grandfather Gene “Pa”, hanging with his best friend Mike, and especially spending time with his fiancée Kristy who was the love of his life. Nothing mattered more to him than his family and friends. He would always check in with them and make sure they were okay. He enjoyed every moment talking with them and spending time with them. He would not want to miss any family gathering. He had an amazing smile that lit up the room. His hilarious sense of humor and all of his stories would have you laughing for days. He was the hit of any get together.

As an adult you could often find Matt at the gym. He enjoyed weightlifting, boxing, and most of all competing in mixed martial arts. Matt was at his best when training for an upcoming fight or just sparring with friends he made at the gym. Matt would often refer to himself as a “Beast”. Matt was someone you definitely wanted in your corner. He worked hard, played hard, and loved hard. He was kind, caring, and loyal to the end. Matt was selfless and would give you the shirt off his own back and give up his last dollar to help someone. He wore his heart on his sleeve, and that heart was gold.

Matt will be deeply missed by all who knew him. Heaven gained another angel today and he earned his wings.

Matt is survived by his mother Deborah Marshall of Bridgton, father Gene Marshall Jr of Nevada, brother Nicholas Marshall and girlfriend Nerissa of Windham, stepsister Kerry Alden Devine and husband Owen, stepbrother Jonathan Alden of Massachusetts, grandmother Annette Gammons of Massachusetts, grandparents Donna and Gene Marshall Sr of Wilton, uncles Mark Gammons and wife Janine of Massachusetts, Michael Gammons of Louisiana, aunts Heidi Smith and husband Robert of Starks, Wendy Wright and husband William of Weld, Michelle Gammons of Massachusetts, and many cousins and great aunts and uncles, and his fiancée Kristy Chabot of Augusta.

He is predeceased by his grandfather Earl Gammons of Massachusetts, and stepfather Terrence Alden of Bridgton.

In lieu of flowers his family kindly asks that those who wish to donate consider making a donation to his GoFundMe page: https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-remember-matthew-marshall

A celebration of his life will be held at a later date and will be announced. Arrangements are being cared for and provided by the Knowlton and Hewins Funeral Home and Cremation Care, 1 Church Street Augusta, Maine. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the funeral home website at www.familyfirstfuneralhomes.com