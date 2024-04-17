Paul Bickford (1965-2024)

LIVERMORE FALLS – Paul L. Bickford, 58, died on Wheeler St. Livermore Falls on April 12, 2024 following a long illness.

During his professional life he lived in Hull Massachusetts; he recently moved to Livermore Falls to be with family. He passed away surrounded by his loving family. He was born November 20, 1965, in Farmington, the son of Ernest Bickford and Gloria (Boucher) Bickford. He was a 1984 graduate of Mt. Blue High School and graduated from Wentworth Institute.

Throughout the years Paul worked as an architect in Boston. He enjoyed the beach in his down time. He is survived by his sisters Ann Buckland of Livermore Falls, Susie and husband Steve Millett of Jay, brother Mark Bickford and wife Donna of Jay, and John Bickford of Farmington, nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his parents.

Messages of condolence may be sent to: www.finleyfuneralhome.com.

A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, May 15, 2024, at Holy Cross Cemetery, 445 Park Street, Livermore Falls, Maine. Arrangements by Finley Funeral Home, 15 Church Street, Livermore Falls, Maine.