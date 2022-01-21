Ramona Ellsworth Swett (1931-2022)

FARMINGTON – Ramona Ellsworth Swett, 90, of East Dixfield, died early Monday morning at Pinewood Terrace in Farmington.

She was born in Jamaica Plain, MA, May 26, 1931, a daughter of Donald Ellsworth Kenny and Katherine Ruth McLain and moved to Bremen, ME at an early age where she lived with her grandparents and attended Broad Cove School, later graduating from Waldoboro High School in 1947. She continued her education at Farmington State Teachers College where she earned her degree in Home Economics in 1951. She first taught in Skowhegan schools and on June 28, 1952, she married Thomas Calvin Swett and they made their home in Jay where she stayed home to raise her family, later moving to the outskirts of Farmington, before finally settling at the family farm in East Dixfield where they had a riding stable and raised pulling cattle. She worked on the family farm for many years before returning to teaching in Jay.

She enjoyed sewing, quilting, and gardening, attended Senior Plus, and was a 50-year member of the Order of the Eastern Star. In her younger years, she taught Sunday school and Bible Study at the Union Church in Bremen.

She was a member of the Maine Old Cemetery Association and the Maine Genealogical Society and enjoyed working on her maternal grandfather’s ancestry from the early 1700’s when the family first came to the Maine coast.

She is survived by a daughter, Joy Susan Guppy and her husband, Herbert of East Dixfield; sons, Lonny Dale Swett and his wife, Sandra of East Dixfield, Mark Alan Swett of New Sharon, and Keith Russell Swett of East Dixfield; grandchildren, Brian, Jenny, Angela, Savannah, and Chance; great-grandchildren, Alex, Preston, Tyler, and Ryleigh Rae; a great-great grandson, Oliver; two brothers, Charles K. McFarland and his wife, Jan of Ft. Myers, FL and William W. McFarland and his wife, Jill of Augusta; former daughter-in-law, Suzanne Swett of East Dixfield; She was predeceased by her husband, Thomas Calvin Swett on Nov. 4, 1990; and two sisters, Edith McFarland and Louis Sargent.

The family would like to thank the staff of Franklin Internal Medicine, Pinewood Terrace, and Beacon Hospice for their loving care. Funeral services will be held on Friday at 11 a.m. at the Wiles Remembrance Center, 137 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington with Rev. John Gensel, officiating. Relatives and friends are invited to call one hour prior to the services. The family kindly asks that those in attendance wear masks. Services will be streamed in her Book of Memories where a memorial video and memories may be shared at www.wilesrc.com. The family suggests that in lieu of flowers, donations be considered in her memory to the UMF Alumni Association, 242 Main Street, Farmington, ME 04938. Interment in the spring will be at the Swett Family Cemetery in East Dixfield.