Richard H. Moody (1986-2021)

NEW VINEYARD – Richard “Ricky” Howard Moody, 34, passed away on February 28, 2021 at his home in New Vineyard, with his loving family by his side.

He was born on July 14, 1986 in Farmington, son of Richard A. and Teresa (Gosselin) Moody. He attended the schools of SAD #9 and graduated from Mt. Blue High School in the class of 2005. All through high school, he worked for Trisha Davis on her horse farm, mowing cemeteries for the Town of New Vineyard, and any odd jobs that he could find. He worked at the Farmington Chip Plant from 2005 until 2007 when he became ill which left him in a wheelchair. However, Ricky was always positive and he would say that his illness was just a bump in the road. Ricky was a member Mt. View Bible Church in New Vineyard. He attended Westside Rehab in Lewiston and for 14 years went to physical therapy at Seton and First Park with Vinnie Lord and Joe Fournier. Ricky enjoyed hunting, fishing, racing, mud runs, and four-wheeling. He raced at Unity dirt track in 2002 where he was 4th in points, Rookie of the Year, and Sportsman of the Year, receiving many trophies. Ricky enjoyed working on the race car with his Dad and Uncle Phil. In 2018, he went to Daytona. He loved NASCAR, especially Kevin Harvick / Stewart-Haas Racing and Matt Kenseth when he drove for Roush-Fenway Racing.

Ricky is survived by his father and mother, Richard and Teresa Moody of New Vineyard; many aunts, uncles, and cousins; and many close friends.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938