Richard Harvey (1934-2021)

WATERVILLE – Richard Milton Harvey, 87, passed away Monday evening. March 1, 2021 at Inland Hospital in Waterville, Maine after a period of failing health.

It’s not whether or not you were successful at your endeavors. It is the confidence and drive to dare and try that matters.

Richard was born Jan. 5, 1934, in Bangor, Maine a son of James and Elizabeth Harvey and grew up in Brewer and Dover- Foxcroft. He graduated from Higgins Classical Institute in Charleston in 1952 in the College preparatory program and lettered in three Varsity sports. He then attended Wentworth Technical Institute in Boston, graduating in 1954. He proudly served in the United States Navy aboard the USS Aeolus from 1955 to 1957 and was involved with SOSUS, a top-secret project dealing with undersea warfare. He married Marguerite “Peg” Angela King in 1957. They celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary in June 2017 before Peg passed away in July of 2017.

After serving in the Navy, Richard attended Gorham State Teachers College, graduating in 1962 with a degree in Industrial Education, and the University of Maine, Orono, graduating in 1972 with a Master’s in Secondary School Administration. While at Gorham State he was a member of the Kappa Delta Phi, IOTA Chapter Fraternity serving as president and chairperson of the 1960 National Convention. He taught at Morse High School in Bath from 1962 to 1965 and served as assistant Track and Field Coach. He then taught at Foxcroft Academy from 1965 to 1971, serving as Assistant Principal and starting the Adult Education Program.

He and his family moved to Farmington in 1971, where he became principal of the Foster Regional Vocational Center and Director of Adult and Community Education for SAD 9, retiring in 1994. He was a past president of the State of Maine Vocational Administrators Organization. After retirement he became a Bus Driver for SAD 9 as a trip driver for sports and other student activities for nearly fifteen years.

He was a member of Masonic Lodge No. 52 A. F. & A. M. of Dover- Foxcroft and served as a Trustee and chairperson of the facility committee of the Pierce House (Farmington Home for the Aged). He became a resident of the Pierce House in Feb. 2016. He volunteered at Franklin Memorial Hospital, tutored for Adult Literacy, and was a volunteer at the Titcomb Ski Slope and the Share and Care Food Closet in Farmington. He enjoyed painting with watercolors and drawing with pen and ink, and he was a member of the Franklin County Amateur Radio Emergency Service (ARES) as a Ham Radio operator. He loved to be around his children and grandchildren. His favorite place was the family camp at Sebec Lake in Dover-Foxcroft, Maine.

Richard is survived by two sons and one daughter; son Thomas and his wife Lisa of Arcade, NY and their children Victoria of NY, NY and Isabella and great-granddaughter Rue Mary of Buffalo, NY; son James of Sumter, SC and daughter in-law Joan Vampatella of Evans, GA and their children Alexander Harvey of Keene, NH and Rachel Harvey of Evans, GA, and daughter Nancy Harvey DeSotto and her husband John of Epping, NH and their children Kristine Schmoke and her husband Tim of Belchertown, MA and Lauren Seaman and her husband Mike of Milton, NH. He also leaves one brother Edward and his wife Susan of Dover-Foxcroft; a brother in-law Donald King of Portland, Maine, two nieces, and several cousins. He was predeceased by his wife, Marguerite Angela.

The family wishes to thank the Pierce House staff who made Richard a part of their family and cared for him with humor and love.

A Celebration of Life will be held Friday, July 30 at 11 am at the Wiles Remembrance Center, 137 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington, with interment at the Rural Grove Cemetery in Dover-Foxcroft the following day. The family suggests that those who desire consider memorial donations in Richard’s memory may be made to the Pierce House Resident’s Activity Fund, 204 Main St. Farmington, ME 04938, or the Care & Share Food Closet, P.O. Box 38, W. Farmington, ME 04992. Memories may be shared in his Book of Memories at www.wilesrc.com.