Robert E. Judkins (1943-2021)

AUBURN – Robert E. Judkins, 78, passed away on September 12, 2021, at Bolster Heights Residential Care Facility in Auburn, where he was a resident.

Robert was an avid reader, enjoyed walking, biking, and collecting postage stamps and coins. His favorite memory was working at Stewart’s Canning Factory in Norway, Maine.

Robert is survived by siblings, William Judkins and spouse Sharon, Ruth “Betty” Scholz, Patricia “Pat” Weaver, Peter Judkins Sr., Wanda Meisner and spouse Dana, Marie Allen-Robbins, and Rebecca Grooms. He was predeceased by his parents, Albert and Thelma Judkins, and his sister, Pauline Bailey.

An informal graveside service will be held on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at noon, at the Demeritt Cemetery in Peru. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.