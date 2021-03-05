Rodney Archie Stanley (1941-2021)

SALEM TOWNSHIP – Rodney Archie Stanley, 79, passed away on February 12, 2021 at the Oak Hill Hospital in Brooksville, Florida. He was born on September 15, 1941 in Lincoln, son of Clarence and Charlene (Sutherland) Stanley. On March 10, 1973, Rodney married Marilyn McLaughlin in Jackman. Over the years, he worked at International Paper Co for 27 years, Stanley Trucking for 20 years, and was an Associate Broker at Sandy River Realty for 20 years. Rodney enjoyed NASCAR races, spending time at camp in Holeb, and having breakfast with the guys at the Farmington Diner and the Brickyard. He loved family dinners and spending time with his grandchildren. During the winter months, Rodney and Marilyn lived in Homosassa, Florida.

Rodney is survived by his wife of 47 years, Marilyn Stanley of Salem Township; daughter, Marcy Stanley and husband Gary of Salem Township; sons, Rodney Stanley Jr. and wife Ayla of Salem Township, Danny Oliver and significant other Lauri of Winthrop; two grandsons, Randy Cochran of Lewiston, Joshua Williams and wife Brooke of Phillips; great granddaughter, Karsyn Williams of Phillips; step grandkids, Kristen, Jason, Josh, and Trevor; three sisters, Judy Roy and husband Richard, Paulette Bryant and husband Kermit, and Linda Beaulieu and husband Brian, all of Jay; sister in-law, Doris Stanley of Punta Gorda, FL; stepsisters, Cleo Roy, Erna White, Donna Guest, and Roberta Clough; several nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was predeceased by his parents; stepmother, Clara Stanley; two brothers, Gordon Stanley and Richard Marston; niece, Ginger Bryant; and stepsister Carol Arey.

Graveside services will be held later in the spring at the Mt. Abram Cemetery in Salem Township.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.