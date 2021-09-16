Ronald Tolman Mason (1953-2021)

FARMINGTON – On Tuesday, Sept. 14, Ronald Tolman Mason, of Farmington Falls, reunited with his dear wife, Linda Mason, in heaven. We’re sure they’re dancing, singing, hugging and laughing, enjoying each other’s company again.

A local fourth-generation dairy farmer, he made the tough choice in spring 2020 to let the cows go and take it easier. He was still tooling around, trying to figure out what to do with his semi-retirement, when God made other plans. We had a pretty good summer and fulfilled a long-time wish of his to visit Owls Head Transportation Museum. (He recommends it.) He turned 68 on Sept. 4, and we celebrated with him, a little over a week ago, laughing and chatting over brunch.

Ronald is predeceased by his wife, Linda C. Mason; his parents, Carolyn A. Mason & Rodolphus B. “Spud” Mason; his in-laws, Arthur & Helen Decker, Sr.; his aunts and uncles, Kenneth & Marin Whittier, Harold & Jane Townsend, and Rev. John R. Tolman, Sr.; and his cousin, Darlene Townsend.

He is survived by his sister, Debra Mason, her husband, Joe Dugay; his youngest son, Robin Mason, his partner, Gail Norris; his eldest son, Adam Mason, his wife, Kristin Mason, their children, Henry and Xander Mason; his aunts, Methel Pazdersky and Jane Tolman; his in-laws, Judith Frost, Arthur “Sonny” & Charlene Decker, Jr., Stephen & Catherine Decker; many cousins; and many, many niblings and grand-niblings.

A private ceremony will be held to scatter Ronald’s cremains on the Mason Moo-tel Farm at a later date. Many thanks to our neighbors for their kindness in our time of grief.

In lieu of flowers, at the request of family, have a good meal with your loved ones. You always want more time.