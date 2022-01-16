Scott H. Collins (1969-2021)



CHESTERVILLE – With deep sadness, Scott Herbert Collins, 52, went to be with the Lord on Dec. 9, 2021, while working in Henderson, Nev. His home was in Chesterville, but he has been traveling for work since 2014, from the east coast to the west coast.

He was born on June 12, 1969, to Ervin and Marilyn Tozier Collins in Farmington. Scott was the youngest of 12 children. His family lived on a farm in Industry, and then moved to West Farmington. Scott worked on the York farm since he was old enough to do the chores.

He graduated from Mt Blue High School on his birthday in June 1988. He was a star football player all four years. All-time leader in kick and punt returns for both season and career. Scott went on to play football at North Dakota State School of Science. He played running back, return kick offs and returned punts. During his time at NDSS he was all-conference and received the NJCAC All-region XIII award. He played softball as an adult for Steve’s Market in Dryden. He loved all sports. His favorite football team was the Dallas Cowboys since he was a kid and used to watch football with his Dad.

Scott came home from a break from college and decided to join the United States Marine Corps with his classmate and friend, Jeff Locke, in 1989. While serving his country, Scott deployed five times to Bosnia, Operation Desert Storm, Zaire, Saudi Arabia and Panama. He was a Force Recon Spec Ops USMC Elite Marine. An expert with the M-16, as well as the 1911 pistol. Scott was a leader. While at Paris Island, he set a record running the three-mile course in 16:30. He was obviously fast on his wheels. He served as a Marine for four years the first enlistment, and then signed up again with another classmate/brother Brent Howard in 1995. Scott was selfless and always helping others.

Scott loved to lift weights and benched 400 pounds in his T-shirt back in the day. He was also a Golden Glove boxer.

Scott coached little league football for the Bobcats third- and fourth-graders, then on to the seventh- and eighth-grade Panthers. Scott was a great coach; the children loved him and his trick plays in the football games.

Scott loved music and dancing. He loved the “Dirty Dancing” movie, and he did the dance created by Patrick Swayze. When Kawika Thompson and Scott would hit the dance floor, they tore it up. Two brothers from another mother.

Scott’s greatest accomplishment was becoming a dad to Trevor and Taylor on Jan. 13, 1998. He loved his children so much, he was a wonderful Dad.

Scott reconnected with his junior high sweetheart, Wendy Labbe, on Nov. 7, 2003. They married on Oct. 22, 2005, in Farmington, Maine. Together they raised their five children: Timothy, Katelyn, Patrick, Trevor and Taylor. Scott had a special place in his heart for his granddaughter, Alexis Hutchinson. Scott was an amazing stepdad who went above and beyond for all of his children. He was a family man who always protected his family.

Scott worked as a heating and plumbing technician for many years before getting into safety. He was crushed in an accident at the mill in Jay in 2006. During his time at home recovering, he put himself through classes to start his career a safety director to help others be safe while working. He was last employed by Advanced Nutrients, LLC in LA. He just got back from a business trip to Spain, where he had a wonderful time, and while there he held many snakes, which was his favorite.

Scott was an all-American hero, great man, brother, uncle, father, husband, friend and guardian angel to many.

Scott is predeceased by his parents; his beloved son, Trevor Scott; nephews: Troy Tracy and Nathan Collins; mother in-law, Marilyn M. Labbe; father in-law, Brian R. Labbe; several aunts and uncles.

Scott is survived by his wife, Wendy; daughter, Taylor and finance Alex Biron; son, Timothy Hutchinson and wife Tina; daughter, Katelyn MacDonald and husband Derek; son, Patrick McHugh and wife Brittnie; his beautiful granddaughter, Alexis Hutchinson; his dog, Diego, who was left by his son Trevor; sisters: Linda Tozier and husband Brian, Candace Collins, Gloria Durrell and husband Glenn, Nancy Tracy, Tina Collins, Liza Donald and husband Frank, Patty Collins and husband Roland Tourtelotte, and Sara Collins; brothers, Gordon Collins, Theodore Collins and wife Julie, Craig Collins and wife Lorna; brother in-law, Scott Labbe; sister in-law, Kelly Labbe Sargent and husband James; several nieces and nephews.

Scott had a special bond with two of his sisters, Candace for helping raise him, and Sara for always being there for him right or wrong. He loved all his siblings very much.

Funeral services will be held in the spring, at Lakeview Cemetery in Wilton, with full military honors. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Travis Mills Foundation, 747 Western Ave., Manchester, ME 04351, in memory of Marine Scott Herbert Collins.