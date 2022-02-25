OQUOSSOC – Susan Koob, 66, of Oquossoc, passed gracefully, Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022 at her winter home in Stuart, Fla. with her family at her side following a long and courageous battle with cancer.

Originally from Connecticut, Susan moved with her family to Camp Antlers in Oquossoc as a young girl. She attended and graduated from Rangeley High School and the University of Maine with a Master’s Degree in Early Childhood Education. A devoted educator, Susan excelled in her gift of teaching special education in Rangeley, Phillips, and Kingfield schools until her retirement in the early 2000s.

She was a registered Maine Guide with a passion for fly fishing that took her around the world, casting for salmon in the waters of Maine, Alaska, Chile and Coopers’ in Labrador. Beyond the love of family, teaching and fishing, the 35 panoramic years she shared with her husband living on the shores of Mooselookmeguntic Lake, her devoted dogs, and all animals gave her the utmost Joy.

Susan is survived by her high school love and husband of 43 years, Larry Koob of Oquossoc along with their beloved Golden Retriever, Abby; brother, James (Christine) Davenport of Lakewood Ranch, FL sister, Linda (Davenport) McCarroll of Portland; together with extended family members and countless friends. She was predeceased by her brother, Walter “Butch” Davenport of Portland and her parents, Barbara (Morse) and Virgil Davenport of Oquossoc.

A Celebration of her Life will be held later in the Spring in Oquossoc with interment at Evergreen Cemetery in Rangeley. In lieu of flowers, please consider honoring her memory with contributions made to the Franklin County Animal Shelter, 550 Industry Road, Farmington, ME 04938.

Memories as well as a memorial video may be shared in her Book of Memories at www.wilesrc.com. Cremation care and memorial services are being cared for and provided by the Wiles Remembrance Center of Farmington.